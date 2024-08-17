Biomednewsbreaks Healthlynked Corp. (HLYK) Announces Q2, H1 2024 Financial Results Reflecting Efforts To Streamline Operations

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) , a trailblazer in healthcare technology, today announced results for its Q2 and H1 2024 ending June 30, 2024. The announcement noted that the company achieved significant cost reductions, leading to an 8% quarter-over-quarter improvement in its loss from operations to $1.08 million in Q2 2024 from $1.18 million in Q1 2024. This improvement reflects HealthLynked's ongoing efforts to streamline operations and transition its revenue streams from legacy clinical operations to app-based services. In addition, the company reported revenue of $0.78 million in Q2 2024 and $1.80 million in H1 2024. Its total operating expenses decreased by 25% in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023 and by 24% in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023. The net loss was $1.54 million in Q2 2024 and $2.93 million in H1 2024.

“Our continued focus on cost reduction has been crucial in setting a strong foundation for our transition towards app-based technology services. Additionally, our recent partnerships, which have expanded our telemedicine services nationwide and introduced prescription discounts through RxSpark, are pivotal steps in enhancing our offerings. We believe that these strategic initiatives will unlock significant growth opportunities and lead to better healthcare outcomes for our members.”

About HealthLynked

Corp.

HealthLynked is committed to revolutionizing healthcare on a global scale. Its mission is twofold: to transform the healthcare landscape into a system characterized by exceptional efficiency and superior patient care, and to cultivate a patient-centric network that places individuals at the forefront of their health management. By integrating cutting-edge technology and fostering connectivity, HealthLynked enables patients not just to participate in their healthcare journey, but also to contribute actively to medical research. This innovative approach facilitates the development of treatments for life-altering diseases and accelerates medical breakthroughs.

The company's network empowers patients with unprecedented control over their medical data, promoting an environment of collaboration where each contribution has the potential to drive significant advancements in health and wellness. Through this pioneering model, HealthLynked is dedicated to securing a healthier future for generations to come, making each patient not only a beneficiary of this system but also a contributor to the global health community.

