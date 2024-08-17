Elliot Page: I Get Misgendered All The Time

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 17 (IANS) Elliot Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, said that he gets misgendered "all the time" but he doesn't let it bother him.

"I get misgendered all the time, and I don't care unless someone's trying to, you know (be mean)," Page told the Guardian newspaper.

The essays a trans man in his new titled“Close to You” and the character corrects his onscreen mother when she misgenders him, and he said that he wouldn't have the same reaction in real life.

He explained: "I want to be clear: I wouldn't correct (her) as me. I'd be like: 'It's fine. We're going to move on from the moment. It takes a second'. But, you know, I'm not me. I'm (the character) Sam here. And that moment was so perfect because that's what happens."

Page went on to share that his own mother has the odd slip-up but it's never an issue, reports co.

"She's pretty good. I'm like, 'Of course, it's going to take you a second, mom. It's fine. You don't need to beat yourself up about it!'"

It comes after Elliot recently opened up about his love life confessing it feels "exhilarated" to be single.

The actor shared he's not dating anyone at the moment and is enjoying being on his own because he previously developed a bad habit of getting into relationships for "selfish" reasons.

Before his transition, Page dated Samantha Thomas and was married to Emma Portner for two years.