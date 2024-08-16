Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Size To Worth USD 16.53 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 10.57%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Size was Valued at USD 6.05 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 16.53 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Glanbia Nutritionals, Hilmar Cheese Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Saputo Inc., Davisco Foods International, Lactalis Ingredients, Agropur Inc., Carbery Group, Milk Specialties, Carbery Group, Westland Milk Products, SachsenMilch, FrieslandCampina, Lactalis Ingredients, and other key vendors.

The Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Size is to Grow from USD 6.05 Billion in 2023 to USD 16.53 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.57% during the projected period.









Whey protein, the liquid portion of milk that separates from the curd during the cheese-making process, contains milk protein. It contains the twenty essential amino acids as well as several biological, functional, and nutritional properties. Whey protein is used in the food industry for baked products, dairy products, drinks, cereals, chocolates, and baby feeds because of its antihypertensive and antibacterial properties. Increased awareness of the function protein provides in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and promoting muscle growth is contributing to a growing demand for products high in protein. Whey protein concentrate is well-liked by athletes, fitness fanatics, and everyone else trying to better their diet due to its high protein content. As more people focus on their health and fitness, more are starting regular workout programs and adopting better lifestyles. However, the cost of whey protein concentrate will depend on several factors, such as consumer demand, production costs, and raw material availability.

Browse key industry insights spread across 238 pages with 116 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (WPC 34%, WPC 80%, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverage (Dairy Products, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery), Nutraceuticals, Animal Feed, and Pharmaceuticals), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors, and Online Retail), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The WPC 80% segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the whey protein concentrate (WPC) market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of product type, the global whey protein concentrate (WPC) market is divided into WPC 34%, WPC 80%, and others. Among these, the WPC 80%segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global whey protein concentrate (WPC) market during the projected timeframe. WPC 80% is an important component of protein shakes, bars, and other sports nutrition products due to it helps with muscle building, recuperation, and overall fitness.

The food & beverage segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the whey protein concentrate (WPC) market during the estimated period.

On the basis of application, the global whey protein concentrate (WPC) market is divided into food & beverage (dairy products, beverages, bakery & confectionery), nutraceuticals, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals. Among these, the food & beverage segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global whey protein concentrate (WPC) market during the estimated period. Food & Beverages is the increasing demand for nutrient-dense food products, the consumption of protein drinks, and the expanding acceptance of foods and beverages containing proteins in athletic and fitness contexts are the main sources of this information.

The online retail segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global whey protein concentrate (WPC) market during the estimated period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global whey protein concentrate (WPC) market is divided into direct sales, distributors, and online retail. Among these, the online retail segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global whey protein concentrate (WPC) market during the estimated period. The online retail business is developing at the fastest rate due to the ease of online shopping and the expanding reach of e-commerce platforms.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global whey protein concentrate (WPC) market over the forecast period .

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global whey protein concentrate (WPC) market over the forecast period. The market for whey protein concentrates in North America will continue to expand due to the presence of significant whey protein concentrate producers and rising consumer concerns about their daily protein intake. In addition, businesses that manufacture food utilize whey protein concentrate to make health drinks.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global whey protein concentrate (WPC) market during the projected timeframe. China is experiencing the fastest growth in the whey protein concentrate (WPC) market in Asia-Pacific (APAC). Chinese consumers are starting to value health and fitness more. Because of this, more individuals are accepting protein supplements such as whey protein as part of an improved method of lifestyle.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global whey protein concentrate (WPC) market include Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Glanbia Nutritionals, Hilmar Cheese Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Saputo Inc., Davisco Foods International, Lactalis Ingredients, Agropur Inc., Carbery Group, Milk Specialties, Carbery Group, Westland Milk Products, SachsenMilch, FrieslandCampina, Lactalis Ingredients, and Others.

Recent Developments

In October 2022, Glanbia Nutritionals launched FerriUp, a whey protein concentrate with lactoferrin and vitamin B12, with the intention of providing an energetic and low-iron-doing active woman with a strong nutritional foundation.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global whey protein concentrate (WPC) market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market, By Product Type



WPC 34%

WPC 80% Others

Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market, By Application



Food & Beverage



Dairy Products



Beverages Bakery & Confectionery



Nutraceuticals

Animal Feed Pharmaceuticals

Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market, By Distribution Channel



Direct Sales

Distributors Online Retail

Global Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

