Haryana CM Releases First Instalment Of Rs 525 Crore For Over Five Lakh Farmers

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 16 (IANS) Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini on Friday released the first instalment of a bonus of Rs 525 crore for 5,20,000 farmers in the state.

The bonus of Rs 2,000 per acre is for all Kharif owing to a deficit in the southwest monsoon this year.

The Chief Minister said the amount would reach the farmers' accounts in one to two days.“Our will transfer Rs 2,000 per acre to the accounts of all farmers who register on the (government) portal.”

He also announced here to open veterinary polyclinics in the remaining eight districts. They are Panchkula, Kaithal, Karnal, Hisar, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad and Yamunanagar. Also, he announced to include all milk-producing farmers whose annual income is less than Rs 3 lakh under an insurance cover.

On the crop loss, the CM said the state has received significantly less rainfall this year compared to the previous year, which has adversely affected overall crop production.

“To mitigate these challenges, the government has decided to grant a bonus of Rs 2,000 per acre to the farmers for all crops during the current Kharif season,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister approved a bonus of Rs 2,000 per acre for farmers to compensate for the crop loss owing to the deficit monsoon.

The bonus will apply to all types of crops, including fruits, flowers, and vegetables. This initiative is designed to support even the small farmers owning land measuring one acre or less.

Also, the Cabinet has given approved the proposal of buying 10 more crops at the minimum support price (MSP). They include 'ragi', soybean, 'jowar' and 'moong'.

The state government is already buying 14 crops at the MSP.

The objective of increasing the scope of MSP for these crops is to stabilise market prices, ensure constant income for farmers, and promote the cultivation of diverse crops, he said.

Besides, he had also announced waiving outstanding canal water irrigation charges.

In his Independence Day speech in Kurukshetra, CM Saini said his government will soon fill 36,000 vacancies, besides already providing 1.44 lakh jobs to the youth on merit.

He said the government is committed to the economic and educational development of women and providing them with a safe environment.

Haryana is set to go for Assembly elections by November.