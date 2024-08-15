100% Brazilian: CNH Factory In Contagem Takes Over Global Production Of Compact Crawler Tractors

(MENAFN- 3BL) CASE Equipment, a CNH brand, launched a new line of compact crawler tractors with 100% Brazilian production.

After investments of R$ 50 million announced last year, the Contagem plant, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, received improvements to become the World Production Hub for the brand's line of crawler tractors, covering six models from 6 to 22 tons.

With different types of tracks that allow them to adapt to a variety of terrains, CASE's compact crawler tractors come with new features in terms of environmental performance. Its pollutant emission control goes beyond legislative requirements, ensuring an eco-efficient operation. In addition, the treadmill locomotion provides superior grip on the ground and an optimized weight distribution, allowing use on unstable terrain without compacting the soil.

"Designed to be compact, strong and agile, these new devices offer a combination of productivity and eco-efficiency. The strategic change of nationalization of this production aims to serve a new market niche in the country, offering customers the benefits of ease of transportation, adaptability to reduced spaces, lower operating costs and high productivity", says Lauren Batista, product specialist at CASE.

This year alone, CASE has already presented five other launches in its portfolio. In addition to the line of eco-efficient compact tractors; a new version of the W20G – the wheel loader that completes 50 years of manufacturing in Brazil – and a new line with four mini excavators, including an electric machine.