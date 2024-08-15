Senegal’S Gradual Transition: From Agriculture To Oil Opportunities

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Senegal displayed remarkable economic resilience, achieving a growth of 4.3%, an increase from 3.8% in 2022. This growth stemmed primarily from the agricultural sector, which prospered due to favorable weather conditions.



Conversely, the services sector slowed, expanding by only 3.9% compared to 6.7% the previous year, affected by stringent internet and restrictions.



Despite these sectoral challenges, Senegal successfully reduced its inflation from 9.7% in 2022 to 5.9% in 2023.



This reduction was largely due to strict monetary policies that stabilized prices and supported agricultural outputs.



However, the nation faced rising fiscal pressures, with public debt increasing to 80% of GDP in 2023 from 76% in the prior year.







Looking forward, the expected commencement of hydrocarbon production in 2024 presents significant opportunities and risks.



Potential delays and ongoing geopolitical tensions could dampen the economic benefits anticipated from this sector.



In preparation, the government plans to reduce energy sector subsidies and manage public wages effectively. It also seeks concessional loans to maintain debt at manageable levels.



The labor market in Senegal has undergone significant shifts. From 1990 to 2018, employment in agriculture dropped from 66% to just 23% as workers moved into less productive informal sectors.



Simultaneously, employment in the trade sector, which includes wholesale and retail, rose from 13.5% to 35%.



This sector absorbed many former agricultural workers but struggles with productivity, performing at nearly 50% below the national average.

Financial Needs and Strategic Approaches

Senegal's structural transformation requires substantial financing, estimated at about $4.7 billion annually until 2030, with a current shortfall of $4 billion.



To address these challenges, the government is integrating structural transformation agendas into its policy frameworks. It also aims to revise investment codes to improve the business climate and enhance access to finance.



Senegal's interaction with the global financial system is also crucial. Since 2009, the nation has raised over $6 billion through Eurobonds .



However, these bonds come with high costs due to the perceived risks associated with African countries. This strategy has significantly increased the debt service ratio, which rose above 32% of public revenues in 2023.



Consequently, there is a strong push for reforms in the global financial architecture to better support emerging economies like Senegal.



Through strategic planning and fiscal discipline, Senegal is not just addressing its economic challenges-it's also setting the stage for sustained growth and development.



The nation's proactive approach to economic management and international advocacy for financial reform is laying the foundation for future prosperity.

