Brazil’S Lula Withholds Recognition Of Venezuelan Election Results

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has not recognized Nicolás Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate leader following the recent election.



On August 15, Lula expressed concerns about transparency in the Venezuelan electoral process. He emphasized the necessity for credible validation of votes cast on July 28.



The National Electoral Council of Venezuela swiftly declared Maduro the winner with 51.21% of the vote, without providing any audit or proof.



His main challenger, Edmundo González Urrutia, secured officially 44.2%. However, the of these results is strongly disputed,



The U.S., many Latin American countries, the United Nations , the Carter Center, and several other institutions either do not recognize the election result or publicly consider González the winner.







These critics demand access to detailed vote records from over 30,000 polling stations to verify the results.



During an interview, Lula highlighted the importance of verifying both electronic and paper ballots in Venezuelan elections.



He pointed out that without confirmation of the paper receipts stored after electronic voting, the true winner remains unclear.



He criticized Maduro for sending electoral records to Venezuela's Supreme Court instead of the electoral council, which includes opposition representatives. This move casts doubt on the fairness of the judicial oversight of the election results.



Lula proposed that forming a coalition government including opposition parties, or organizing new elections, might resolve the issue.



He emphasized that any new elections should involve international observers to ensure their legitimacy.



This standoff highlights broader issues of governance and electoral integrity in the region.



Lula's cautious approach underscores the importance of respecting national sovereignty while advocating for democratic principles.







