Visimix Chem Launches, Offering Insights Into Real-World Chemical Reactor Dynamics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Visimix Ltd. is excited to announce the launch of Visimix Chem, a revolutionary Mixing Simulation software for Chemical Engineers designed to offer deep insights into the dynamics of chemical reactors. This cutting-edge tool is set to transform the way chemical engineers approach mixing processes, providing them with the accuracy and efficiency needed to optimize operations.

Visimix Chem stands out in the field with its comprehensive approach to chemical mixing simulation. By utilizing advanced mathematical modeling, the software allows engineers to simulate a wide range of processes, including highly viscous media, blending turbulence, shear rates, heat transfer, and multi-phase systems. This makes it an indispensable tool for professionals aiming to optimize their chemical processes, whether in research and development or industrial applications.

One of the key benefits of Visimix Chem is its ability to simulate real-world scenarios with high precision. Engineers can now model the hydrodynamics of stirred reactors, gaining valuable insights into the factors that affect process yield, operation, and product quality. This includes the estimation of essential mixing parameters and the evaluation of process transfer between different reactors, making scale-up and scale-down processes more efficient and cost-effective.

“Visimix Chem not only provides accurate answers but also saves significant time, money, and resources,” said Gad Amir, CEO of Visimix Ltd.“Our software bridges the gap between laboratory-scale experiments and full-scale production, ensuring that engineers have the tools they need to make informed decisions at every stage of the process.”

The launch includes a free trial version of Visimix Chem, which offers full access to its functions for a limited range of impeller types and equipment dimensions. This trial version is a valuable opportunity for chemical engineers to experience firsthand the software's capabilities in improving process design and troubleshooting existing systems.

Visimix Ltd. has a longstanding reputation for delivering innovative solutions in the chemical engineering sector, with products that are trusted by leading companies worldwide, including DOW Chemicals, Pfizer, and BASF. The introduction of Visimix Chem further cements the company's commitment to advancing the field of chemical process technology through innovative and reliable software tools.

For more information and to access the free trial, visit .

About Visimix:

Visimix Ltd. has been at the forefront of mixing simulation software since 1995, providing engineers with tools that are both accurate and user-friendly. With a strong focus on innovation, Visimix continues to develop solutions that address the evolving challenges of the chemical industry.

Dan

Visimix

email us here