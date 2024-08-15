New Course And Systematic Research About Acute Variables: Circuit Training

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the course: Acute Variables: Circuit TrainingAdditional Article: Circuit Training for Hypertrophy, Strength, and Power?CIRCUIT TRAINING (a.k.a. VERTICAL LOADING)- Definition: When the first set of each exercise is performed sequentially (commonly, with little rest between exercises), and then the next set of each exercise is performed. This type of programming is an alternative to conventional "horizontal loading " programs.- Example Program: Dumbbell press, rope row, lateral lunge with front rack resistance, plank with elbows on ball, rest, Dumbbell press, rope row, lateral lunge with front rack resistance, plank with elbows on ball, rest, repeat, etc.BROOKBUSH INSTITUTE POSITION STATEMENT: CIRCUIT TRAININGThe Brookbush Institute recommends implementing circuit training for nearly all resistance training goals. When compared to conventional resistance training, circuit training results in similar intensity and volume of exercise during a session (similar number of reps/set, loads lifted, and peak and average power/rep), and similar outcomes following several weeks of training (improvements in body composition, hypertrophy, endurance, maximum strength, power, agility, balance, and functional outcomes). The advantage of circuit training protocols is a reduction in session time by 35 - 60 percent. This is especially true when attempting to allow for an ideal amount of rest between sets for similar muscle groups (2-3 minutes); even when allowing for an ideal amount of rest between exercises during circuit training (30 - 60 seconds).EVIDENCE-BASED CIRCUIT TRAINING RECOMMENDATIONS- Each exercise is performed sequentially, and then the next set of each exercise is completed and repeated.- Circuits should be comprised of 3 or more exercises (2 exercises will not allow enough rest between sets of the same exercise).- 30 – 60 seconds of rest between exercises may aid in optimizing set quality when reps are performed until failure (reps/set and repetition tempo). More extended rest may be taken between circuits, as needed.- Exercise selection, load, reps/set, sets/exercise, and repetition tempo should match your training goals. It is not necessary to alter these acute variables to adopt a circuit training routine).COURSE SUMMARYThis course and systematic research review discuss circuit training, also known as circuits, vertical loading, giant sets, exercise in-circuit, or exercise in sequence. Evidence-based recommendations for optimizing circuit training workouts are included, especially as an alternative to the long rest between sets for the same muscle group required to optimize workout performance. Research and sample routines are discussed for all training goals, including muscle endurance, muscle strength, increased muscle mass (hypertrophy), power and speed, functional outcomes, and corrective exercise. Additionally, research is discussed regarding the benefits of circuit training for body composition, mental health benefits, comparing circuit training to aerobic exercise (including cardio, heart rate, VO2 max, respiration, etc.), and comparing circuit training to conventional strength training routines.Movement professionals (personal trainers, fitness instructors, physical therapists, athletic trainers, massage therapists, chiropractors, occupational therapists, etc.) should consider acute variables essential knowledge for optimal exercise programming, and circuit training is one of those acute variables. This course is part of our continued effort to optimize“acute variable” recommendations.This course includes:- Course Summary Webinar- Study Guide- Text and Illustrations- Audio Voice-over- Research Review- Technique Videos- Case Study and Sample Routine- Practice Exam- 3 Credit Final ExamAdditional Acute Variables Courses:- Acute Variables: Repetition Tempo- Acute Variables: Repetition Range- Acute Variables: Rest Between Sets- Acute Variables: Set Strategies (Supersets, Pyramid Sets, and Drop Sets)- Acute Variables: Sets per Muscle Group- Acute Variables: Training Frequency and Recovery Between Sessions- Acute Variables: Training Load (Weight and Resistance)

