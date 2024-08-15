Dewitt's Best Lawyers® In America And Lawyers Of The Year 2025 Announced

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MADISON and MILWAUKEE, Wis. and MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DeWitt LLP announced the 28 attorneys from the firm who were included by the Best Lawyers® in America in its 2025 edition. Additionally, three DeWitt attorneys were named as Lawyer of the Year in the 2025 edition.

For more than 40 years, Best Lawyers publications have garnered respect from the profession, media, and the public as the most dependable and impartial source for legal referrals. All candidates are nominated and evaluated by their peers. Lawyers cannot pay to be listed, making recognition by Best Lawyers a unique and prestigious honor.

Best Lawyers in America 2025

Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Brookfield



Douglas H. Frazer (2007)

- Litigation and Controversy -Tax Law

Jeffrey J. Liotta (2012)

- Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Real Estate

Brian R.

Smigelski (2013)

- Construction Law John P. Yentz (2013)

- Corporate Law

Madison, Wisconsin



Brian

L. Anderson (2005)

- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates

Jon

P. Axelrod (1997)

- Commercial Litigation

Frederic J. Brouner (2005)

- Corporate Law, Real Estate Law, Tax Law

Stephen A. DiTullio (2007)

- Commercial Litigation, Employment Law - Management, Labor Law - Management, Litigation - Labor and Employment

Bryan C. Esch (2011)

- Real Estate Law

Eric A. Farnsworth (2005)

- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Jeff A. Goldman (2016)

- Trusts and Estates

Stuart C. Herro (2005)

- Real Estate Law, Trusts and Estates

Joseph T. Leone (2007)

- Copyright Law, Litigation - Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Patent Law, Trademark Law

Anna L. Loess (2024)

- Family Law, Trusts and Estates

Troy A. Mayne (2005)

- Corporate Law, Real Estate Law

William E. McCardell (2007)

- Construction Law, Employment Law - Management, Labor Law - Management

Michele L. Perreault (2024)

- Family Law

Ronald R. Ragatz (2006)

- Commercial Litigation, Environmental Law

Theresa L. Roetter (2013)

- Collaborative Law: Family Law

Wrede H. Smith, Jr. (1995)

- Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law, Real Estate Law, Trusts and Estates Timm P. Speerschneider (2006)

- Environmental Law, Land Use and Zoning Law

Minneapolis, Minnesota



Eric H. Chadwick (2016)

- Litigation - Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent

Rachel Dahl (2024)

- Real Estate Law, Trusts and Estates

Matthew A. Drewes (2022)

- Community Association Law, Construction Law, Real Estate Law

Robert W. Due (2014)

- Family Law

R. Leigh Frost (2021)

- Family Law

Kathleen M. Newman (1993)

- Family Law Brian R. Pollack (2023)

- Patent Law

(Year) First year the lawyer was listed in the published practice area.



Lawyer of the Year – Best Lawyers in America 2025

Madison, Wisconsin



Brian L. Anderson – Trusts and Estates Joseph T. Leone - Patent Law

Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Brookfield

Jeffrey J. Liotta – Litigation - Real Estate

About DeWitt

Founded in 1903, DeWitt LLP is one of the ten largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has more than 130 attorneys practicing in Green Bay, Madison and Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota and has the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. DeWitt is known for its work in a variety of legal areas including family law, background screening, business law, employee stock ownership plans, employee benefits, intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright law, construction litigation, employment relations, environmental, estate planning, family business, litigation, real estate, tax law, and more. Additional information is available at dewittllp .

SOURCE DeWitt LLP