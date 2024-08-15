Dewitt's Best Lawyers® In America And Lawyers Of The Year 2025 Announced
MADISON and MILWAUKEE, Wis. and MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DeWitt LLP announced the 28 attorneys from the firm who were included by the Best Lawyers® in America in its 2025 edition. Additionally, three DeWitt attorneys were named as Lawyer of the Year in the 2025 edition.
For more than 40 years, Best Lawyers publications have garnered respect from the legal profession, media, and the public as the most dependable and impartial source for legal referrals. All candidates are nominated and evaluated by their peers. Lawyers cannot pay to be listed, making recognition by Best Lawyers a unique and prestigious honor.
Best Lawyers in America 2025
Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Brookfield
Douglas H. Frazer (2007)
- Litigation and Controversy -Tax Law
Jeffrey J. Liotta (2012)
- Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Real Estate
Brian R.
Smigelski (2013)
- Construction Law
John P. Yentz (2013)
- Corporate Law
Madison, Wisconsin
Brian
L. Anderson (2005)
- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates
Jon
P. Axelrod (1997)
- Commercial Litigation
Frederic J. Brouner (2005)
- Corporate Law, Real Estate Law, Tax Law
Stephen A. DiTullio (2007)
- Commercial Litigation, Employment Law - Management, Labor Law - Management, Litigation - Labor and Employment
Bryan C. Esch (2011)
- Real Estate Law
Eric A. Farnsworth (2005)
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Jeff A. Goldman (2016)
- Trusts and Estates
Stuart C. Herro (2005)
- Real Estate Law, Trusts and Estates
Joseph T. Leone (2007)
- Copyright Law, Litigation - Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Patent Law, Trademark Law
Anna L. Loess (2024)
- Family Law, Trusts and Estates
Troy A. Mayne (2005)
- Corporate Law, Real Estate Law
William E. McCardell (2007)
- Construction Law, Employment Law - Management, Labor Law - Management
Michele L. Perreault (2024)
- Family Law
Ronald R. Ragatz (2006)
- Commercial Litigation, Environmental Law
Theresa L. Roetter (2013)
- Collaborative Law: Family Law
Wrede H. Smith, Jr. (1995)
- Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law, Real Estate Law, Trusts and Estates
Timm P. Speerschneider (2006)
- Environmental Law, Land Use and Zoning Law
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Eric H. Chadwick (2016)
- Litigation - Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent
Rachel Dahl (2024)
- Real Estate Law, Trusts and Estates
Matthew A. Drewes (2022)
- Community Association Law, Construction Law, Real Estate Law
Robert W. Due (2014)
- Family Law
R. Leigh Frost (2021)
- Family Law
Kathleen M. Newman (1993)
- Family Law
Brian R. Pollack (2023)
- Patent Law
(Year) First year the lawyer was listed in the published practice area.
Lawyer of the Year – Best Lawyers in America 2025
Madison, Wisconsin
Brian L. Anderson – Trusts and Estates
Joseph T. Leone - Patent Law
Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Brookfield
Jeffrey J. Liotta – Litigation - Real Estate
About DeWitt
Founded in 1903, DeWitt LLP is one of the ten largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has more than 130 attorneys practicing in Green Bay, Madison and Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota and has the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. DeWitt is known for its work in a variety of legal areas including family law, background screening, business law, employee stock ownership plans, employee benefits, intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright law, construction litigation, employment relations, environmental, estate planning, family business, litigation, real estate, tax law, and more. Additional information is available at dewittllp .
