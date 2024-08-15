Atrial Septal Defect Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Atrial Septal Defect Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The atrial septal defect market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.85 billion in 2023 to $4.14 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in number of congenital heart disease cases, increased funding for research and development of ASD treatments, high awareness about congenital heart defects among parents and healthcare providers, higher rates of pediatric surgeries, approval of new ASD closure devices and therapies by regulatory bodies like the FDA, expansion of healthcare facilities.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The atrial septal defect market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased use of telemedicine for pre and post-operative care, growth in personalized treatment plans based on genetic and phenotypic data, continued increase in global healthcare spending, particularly in emerging markets, growing elderly population leading to a higher incidence of congenital heart defects being diagnosed later in life international harmonization of medical device regulations improving global market penetration, implementation of national and international health programs targeting early detection and treatment of congenital heart diseases.

Growth Driver Of The Atrial Septal Defect Market

The prevalence of congenital heart defects (CHD) is expected to propel the growth of the atrial septal defect market going forward. Congenital heart defects refer to structural abnormalities in the heart present at birth. The increasing prevalence of congenital heart defects refers to the growing number of individuals diagnosed with structural heart abnormalities present from birth. Atrial septal defect treatment helps manage congenital heart defects by correcting abnormal blood flow between the heart's chambers, improving overall heart function, and reducing associated complications.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the atrial septal defect market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers, Boston Scientific Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Major companies operating in the arterial septal defect market are developing advanced devices and seeking approval to increase their availability and uses. Device approval refers to obtaining official authorization or certification for a device, typically from a regulatory body or relevant authority, before it can be legally manufactured, sold, or used in a specific market or for a particular purpose.

Segments:

1) By Treatment Procedure: Surgical Closure, Transcatheter Closure, Hybrid Procedures, Medication Therapy

2) By Diagnosis: Chest X-Ray, Electrocardiogram, Cardiac Catheterization, Transesophageal Echocardiography, Pulse Oximetry

3) By Product Type: Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical Products

4) By Age Group: Pediatric, Adult

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the atrial septal defect market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the atrial septal defect market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Atrial Septal Defect Market Definition

An atrial septal defect (ASD) refers to a congenital heart defect characterized by an abnormal opening in the septum, the wall separating the heart's two upper chambers (atria). This opening allows oxygen-rich blood from the left atrium to mix with oxygen-poor blood in the right atrium, which can lead to increased blood flow to the lungs and over time cause complications like pulmonary hypertension and heart failure.

Atrial Septal Defect Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Atrial Septal Defect Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on atrial septal defect market size, atrial septal defect market drivers and trends, atrial septal defect market major players, atrial septal defect competitors' revenues, atrial septal defect market positioning, and atrial septal defect market growth across geographies. The atrial septal defect market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

