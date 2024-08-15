When Anushka Sharma Was Given A Reality Check By This Filmmaker

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Anushka Sharma, who has won the hearts of the audiences with her portrayal of a variety of roles on the big screen, has revealed how the filmmaker Aditya Chopra gave her a reality check for her 'arrogant' nature.

In a throwback that is doing rounds on the internet, we can see Anushka revealing how she was snobbish and arrogant before she became an actress.

The video features Anushka, who is heard saying, "I used to be very arrogant before I became an actor, honestly. I didn't speak to too many people in and all that. I was really snobbish."

"I got a reality check, once I became an actor by Aditya Chopra. He said 'you are doing the film, but you know what? you are not the most good looking girl'. Till then I used to think I am the most good looking girl. He told me 'no'," shared Anushka.

Anushka made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with romantic comedy film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', written and directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by his father Yash Chopra under their production banner of Yash Raj Films. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan as Surinder Sahni, while Anushka played the role of Taani.

She then featured as Bulbul in 'Badmaash Company', Shruti in 'Band Baaja Baaraat', Simran in 'Patiala House', Ishika in 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl', Akira in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', Bijlee in 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola'.

Anushka has appeared in other movies, like 'PK', 'NH10', 'Bombay Velvet', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Sultan', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', 'Sanju', 'Sui Dhaaga', and 'Zero'.

She is also the producer of the movies 'Pari', 'Phillauri', and 'Bulbbul'.

Anushka next has 'Chakda 'Xpress' in the kitty. The biographical sports drama film written by Abhishek Banerjee, directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Clean Slate Film, stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, Mahesh Thakur.

The film is a biopic of Jhulan Goswami, with Anushka playing the lead.

She is married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The couple had tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017. They have a girl, Vamika, and a son named Akaay.