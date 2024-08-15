U.S. Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Total $7.9 Billion In July 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) U.S. Domestic Demand Powered Significant Year-Over-Year Growth ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) announced that July 2024 U.S. agency air ticket sales totaled $7.9 billion. This was a 5% increase both year over year and month over month. July's total passenger trips rebounded from June's numbers. The 24.1 million passenger trips were a 6% increase from June and a 10% increase from July 2023. Results for July 2024 showed:

ARC Ticketing Metric Total Month-Over-Month Variance Year-Over-Year Variance Total Sales $7.9 billion +5

% +5

% Total Passenger Trips 24.1 million +6

% +10

% U.S. Domestic Trips 15.4 million +9

% +12

% International Trips 8.7 million +2

% +6

% Average Ticket Price $523 -1

% -1

%

"Projections of waning traveler demand are not reflected in U.S. agency sales to start the second half of the year, which is positive news for both travel agencies and airlines," said Steve Solomon, chief commercial officer at ARC. "As leisure travel slows with the end of summer, airlines will look to corporate travel to continue the momentum in passenger trip growth."

In July 2024, 19.7% of ARC's monthly transaction volume came from New Distribution Capability (NDC) transactions - a 55% increase year over year. More than 950 travel agencies reported NDC transactions throughout the month.

More detailed information is available on ARC's sales statistics page.

Notes:

*Ticket Sales





Results are based on monthly sales data ending July 31, 2024, from 10,365 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, satellite ticket printing offices and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.

The average ticket price (USD) is for a round-trip ticket settled through ARC for an itinerary that included only U.S. domestic travel.

Passenger trips include the total number of passengers taking a trip from one airport to another using direct or connecting flights. Newly issued trips are added, and refunded trips are deducted to provide a net view of traveling passengers.

U.S. domestic passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where the itinerary is wholly within the U.S. International passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where some or all the travel occurs to airports outside the U.S. or originates outside the U.S. Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

