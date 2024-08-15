Eseye And NLT Telecom Partner To Enhance Iot Connectivity In Brazil

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NLT is chosen for its global quality standards, wide presence in the Brazilian and recognised expertise of its teams.

- Ana Carolina Bussab, Managing Director, Eseye BrazilGUILDFORD, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eseye , a global pioneer of leading-edge cellular IoT connectivity solutions, and NLT Telecom, the leading Brazilian operator specialising in IoT, announce a partnership for using NLT's telecom infrastructure, with full integration via APIs. Based on this agreement with NLT, Eseye expands the quality and reach of its operations in Brazil by including the NLT/Vivo cellular network in its award-winning, intelligent AnyNet+ eUICC SIM and the other networks the company currently uses. Eseye is the first IoT connectivity provider to partner with more than one accredited MVNE's in Brazil, giving customers access to more cellular networks than ever before."By prioritising focus on the device, the architecture of customers' projects, and the success of our users' projects, we believe that this upgrade in our network takes us one step forward to leading all our customer's IoT operations beyond," says Ana Carolina Bussab, Managing Director, Eseye Brazil. Among the many advantages of using the NLT infrastructure, the emphasis is its full integration via APIs, which results in more agility, more security, and lower costs, always committed to the highest quality standards.”What this partnership means for customers:Enhanced Connectivity and Performance: Customers will benefit from seamless and reliable connectivity across Brazil, utilising more networks than any other IoT connectivity provider to ensure that IoT devices operate efficiently without interruptions.Cost Savings and Improved Security: The integration via APIs allows for more agile operations, reducing costs while enhancing the security of IoT deployments, providing users with peace of mind and financial savings.In addition to its essential cellular network with high penetration in the Brazilian territory, NLT will contribute to the operations of Eseye, one of the most important global players in IoT solutions, due to the IoT know-how of its teams of specialists, good relationship with Brazilian and Latin American markets, the best hyperconnectivity infrastructure in Brazil (2G, 3G, 4G, Cat-M, NB-IoT), with full integration with support systems, local and geo-redundancy, more than 50 API resources and the best network core in the country, implemented in four physical instances in the central Brazilian data centers."As a major global IoT reference in quality and innovation, Eseye is ready to serve the Brazilian and Latin American markets, and we are delighted to contribute to expanding its capacity and help the company on its journey," says André Martins, CEO of NLT Telecom. "Our mission is to connect things better, and the best way to do this is to provide the most complete and functional global IoT connectivity solutions to the market, helping enterprises overcome IoT project obstacles. That's NLT's main commitment."For more information please visit:

