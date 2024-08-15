Global steelmaking industry experiences significant turbulence

(MENAFN) The global steelmaking industry is experiencing significant turbulence as China's struggling economy casts a shadow over the sector. Recent developments have led to a sharp decline in iron ore prices, which have fallen to their lowest levels since 2022. This drop is fueled by fears of oversupply and concerns about a potential industrial crisis in China that could have widespread implications for the global steel market.



On Thursday, steel futures contracts in Singapore fell for the fourth consecutive day, dipping below $94 per tonne. This decline follows data indicating a reduction in steel production in China, the world's largest steel market. Chinese factories produced approximately 83 million tonnes of steel last month, marking a 9 percent decrease from the same period the previous year.



The current situation in China’s steel sector is particularly alarming given the ongoing struggles in the country's real estate market and weakening industrial activity. The prolonged slump in real estate has significantly dampened steel demand, contributing to the sector's troubles. The uncertainty surrounding China's economic outlook has sparked concerns among global investors, particularly as they also grapple with potential recessionary pressures in the United States.



China’s largest steel producer, Baowu Steel Group, has raised alarms about a potential industrial crisis that could extend beyond national borders, further aggravating the global steel market slowdown. The company’s warnings reflect a broader apprehension about the state of China's economy and its impact on international steel markets.



The global steel industry is also observing the impact of China's economic slowdown on its export dynamics. Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, the second-largest steel company in the world, has characterized the increase in Chinese steel exports to global markets as "aggressive." This has intensified concerns about potential oversupply in international markets and its effects on steel prices and industry stability.



As the Federal Reserve contemplates interest rate cuts in response to domestic economic conditions, global investors are closely monitoring the interplay between these moves and China's faltering economy. The combination of weak economic signals from China and shifting monetary policies in the United States is shaping the future trajectory of the steelmaking industry.



Overall, the steel sector is facing a period of significant uncertainty, driven by China's economic challenges and its broader implications for global markets. The industry's ability to navigate these turbulent times will depend on how quickly China can address its internal issues and how global economic conditions evolve.

MENAFN15082024000045015687ID1108558464