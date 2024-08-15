Six Palestinians get murdered, injured following Israeli drone attack

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Thursday morning, two young Palestinians were martyred and four others, including a child and a woman, were following an Israeli drone attack on a gathering in the Balata refugee camp, situated east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. The attack occurred amidst escalating tensions and violence in the region.



The two martyrs, identified as Ahmed Al-Sheikh Khalil and Wael Masha, were both residents of the Balata camp. The shelling was part of a broader incursion by Israeli forces into the camp and surrounding areas. During the same operation, Israeli engaged in clashes with local youths, resulting in additional injuries from live ammunition.



The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed the casualties, noting that its teams faced significant challenges in their efforts to provide aid. According to the Red Crescent, the ambulance transporting one of the deceased was detained by Israeli forces, delaying the transfer of the body to a hospital in Nablus. Additionally, emergency personnel were obstructed from reaching an injured individual who had been struck by live bullets, further complicating the response to the ongoing violence.



The violence in Balata refugee camp reflects the broader context of the conflict in the West Bank, where clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian residents have become increasingly frequent. The situation in Balata is emblematic of the heightened tensions and humanitarian challenges faced by civilians in the occupied territories.

MENAFN15082024000045015687ID1108558447