US approves substantial arms deal with Israel valued at USD20 billion

(MENAFN) In the midst of rising tensions and calls for de-escalation in the Middle East, the United States has approved a substantial arms deal with Israel, valued at $20 billion. This agreement, finalized recently, underscores America's commitment to maintaining Israel's military superiority over regional adversaries and resistance groups.



The arms package is designed to ensure that Israel retains a strategic edge against its regional opponents, including Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Palestinian factions in Gaza, and the Houthis in Yemen and Iraq. The deal is set to significantly enhance Israel's military capabilities through the provision of advanced weaponry and equipment.



Key components of the arms deal include:



- **F-15 Fighter Jets:** Dubbed the "Queen of the Skies," these multirole fighters are known for their versatility and effectiveness in all weather conditions. Equipped with advanced electronic and control systems, these jets are capable of intercepting and engaging enemy aircraft, providing Israel with a substantial boost in aerial combat capabilities.



- **120mm Tank Ammunition:** The deal includes a supply of 120mm tank ammunition, crucial for Israel's armored forces. Delivery of over 32,000 cartridges is expected to commence in 2027.



- **Tactical Vehicles and Mortar Cartridges:** The agreement also covers the supply of tactical vehicles and approximately 50,000 high-explosive mortar cartridges. These items are scheduled to be delivered starting in 2026.



- **Anti-Aircraft Missiles:** The deal includes Ameram anti-aircraft missiles, enhancing Israel's defense capabilities against aerial threats.



- **Modification Supplies:** Additionally, the package includes equipment and supplies necessary for the modification of Israeli fighter jets, with an estimated cost of $18.82 billion.



The timing of this arms deal has sparked discussions and controversy, given the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the broader geopolitical tensions in the region. While American officials have voiced support for de-escalation and a cessation of hostilities, the scale of this military assistance highlights the complex dynamics of U.S. involvement in Middle Eastern security affairs.



As the delivery of these advanced systems is planned over the next several years, the arms deal is poised to play a significant role in shaping the military balance in the region and influencing the strategic calculations of various actors involved in the ongoing conflicts.

