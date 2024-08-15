India stiffens security before Independence Day

(MENAFN) In preparation for Independence Day celebrations on August 15, New Delhi has significantly heightened security measures following intelligence reports of potential threats. As India prepares to commemorate its 78th anniversary of freedom from British colonial rule, authorities are taking extensive precautions to ensure safety during the festivities.



The Times of India reported that intelligence sources have indicated a possible terrorist attack could occur in the state of Punjab or in the capital city, New Delhi. This information, based on "chatter among militants," suggests that an attack might be attempted one or two days after the Independence Day celebrations due to the increased security in the capital.



To counter these threats, over 3,000 traffic officers and more than 10,000 police personnel have been deployed across New Delhi. Additionally, 700 artificial intelligence-based facial recognition cameras have been set up to enhance surveillance and security in the city.



The heightened security comes in response to recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir, where a counter-terrorist operation is ongoing. This operation was triggered by a deadly attack on an Indian Army convoy on July 8. Recent reports have also highlighted sightings of armed individuals in the village of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, further raising concerns.



Sources have pointed out that the threat level is increased by potential reprisal actions from groups disgruntled by government decisions. This likely refers to the Indian government’s controversial move in 2019 to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which had previously granted special autonomous status to the Kashmir region. This action was a significant promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2019 election campaign.



In response to these threats, Indian authorities are not only focusing on physical security measures but also monitoring for any signs of militant activity and potential disruptions to the Independence Day celebrations.

