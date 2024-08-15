Olympic gold winner files lawsuit against Musk due to ‘cyber harassment’

(MENAFN) French prosecutors have initiated an investigation into allegations of aggravated harassment made by Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif, involving several high-profile figures, including Elon Musk and author J.K. Rowling. The claims were reported by Variety magazine.



According to reports, Khelif, who recently secured a gold medal in the women’s welterweight boxing division, has accused Musk and Rowling of being involved in a “misogynist, racist, and sexist campaign” directed at her during the Olympic Games. The complaint, which was filed with the Paris Prosecutor’s Office, alleges that Khelif was subjected to significant online abuse as she competed for her gold medal.



Nabil Boudi, Khelif's Paris-based attorney, confirmed that the formal complaint was submitted to the anti-online hatred center of the Paris Prosecutor’s Office on Friday. The office has since verified that an investigation is underway. Boudi indicated that the lawsuit includes both Musk and Rowling, along with other prominent individuals. He also noted that former United States President Donald Trump might be investigated as part of the broader probe due to his online activities, although he may not be directly named in the lawsuit.



The lawsuit was reportedly filed against X (formerly Twitter) under French law, which allows for legal action against unidentified parties. This approach provides investigators with the flexibility to explore all potential sources of harassment thoroughly.



Imane Khelif, who won the Olympic gold medal in the women’s 66-kilogram boxing event, has become a focal point in a larger controversy surrounding gender issues and online harassment. The legal action aims to address and investigate the alleged online abuse she endured, involving prominent public figures and social media platforms.

MENAFN15082024000045015687ID1108558291