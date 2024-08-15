Ferrosilicon Market Set To Reach USD 13.62 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 2.9% | Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, USA, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global ferrosilicon market size was estimated at USD 10.54 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit USD 13.62 billion by 2032. The market is likely to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).

Ferrosilicon Market?

Ferrosilicon (FeSi) is an alloy of iron and silicon with an average silicon content between 15-90%. It comes in shiny, metallic-grey lumps forms and is commonly used as an alloying element in steelmaking for deoxidation. Improved quality, energy cost reduction, slag reduction, and enhanced product performance can be obtained with ferro silicon (FeSi).

This iron-silicon alloy can be utilized for manufacturing other ferroalloys as well as silicon steel and ferrous silicon alloys resistant to corrosion and high temperatures. Also, in the production of cast iron, ferrosilicon is used to inoculate the iron, accelerating the graphitization process. Additionally, in arc welding, ferrosilicon is present in some electrode coatings.

Ferrosilicon Market Report Attributes