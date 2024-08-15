Mike Dusi Joins Successbooks® To Co-Author 'The E-Myth Evolution' Alongside Michael E. Gerber

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mike Dusi

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce a dynamic partnership with Mike Dusi, who will co-author the highly anticipated book, "The E-Myth Evolution," alongside the legendary Michael E. Gerber and an exceptional team of authors.

Scheduled for release in Fall 2024, "The E-Myth Evolution" aims to engage readers with its powerful narratives of overcoming challenges and achieving success.

About Mike Dusi:

Mike Dusi is an accomplished entrepreneur, producer, investor, and best-selling author, known for his expertise in scalable business models and innovative systems. With over 20 years of experience, Mike has successfully transformed numerous ideas into thriving enterprises across the film, real estate, and business sectors.

He has overseen high-budget film productions domestically and internationally, mastering all phases of filmmaking. Mike's strategic agility and ability to view each endeavor as an integrated system have earned him respect and admiration.

A native New Yorker with Kosovar Albanian roots, Mike now resides in Los Angeles with his wife and children. He is dedicated to continuously evolving his business systems and inspiring others. His philosophy aligns with Michael E. Gerber's principles of business, advocating for continuous innovation and the creation of systems that allow businesses to thrive independently of their founders.

SuccessBooks® is honored to have Mike Dusi join the team for "The E-Myth Evolution" and looks forward to the invaluable insights he will bring to this transformative book. Stay tuned for the release of "The E-Myth Evolution."

