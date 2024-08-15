Facial Recognition Via QR Code: DENSO WAVE Improves Security For Events And Festivals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With DENSO WAVE's facial recognition technology, ticket checks at events can be carried out safely and efficiently.

Security is a priority at events but so are security checks. This results in a conflict of objectives. The QR Code innovations from DENSO WAVE offer a solution.

DüSSELDORF, DEUTSCHLAND, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Whether it's festivals lasting several days such as Rock am Ring and Wacken in Germany or one-off events such as the recent Taylor Swift concerts in Hamburg and Gelsenkirchen: The summer months are a popular time for major events. Organizers are planning for months in advance to ensure that event visitors can celebrate as carefree and enthusiastically as possible. The lion's share of the organization is taken up with the development and implementation of detailed security concepts. Festivals and concerts usually bring large groups of people together in open spaces. Security is therefore an important fundamental issue. In addition, warnings of potential terrorist attacks have made visitors and organizers even more aware of security at events in recent years.One of the most crucial points in any security concept for events is admission and security control to prevent unauthorized persons from gaining access to the site in the first place. The particular challenge: although maximum security must be guaranteed, admission should still be quick and efficient. Luckily, the major shift towards digitalization that has taken place in the event industry can bring security to a new level.DENSO WAVE EUROPE, part of the Toyota Group, offers secure and efficient solutions for mobile access control and mobile data management thanks to state-of-the-art Auto-ID technology. These range from innovative Secure QR Codes, scanners, and mobile computers for admission control to security checks for specific areas using two-factor authentication, ensuring both easy handling for employees and a fast, smooth process for guests. Information on DENSO WAVE, mobile computers, Auto-ID solutions, handhelds, scanners, and various QR Code models can be found at .No access for unauthorized persons: security check using facial recognition with the Secure QR CodeWith the QR Code-based facial recognition solution from DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, it is possible to use facial authentication at access points or for verification in security-sensitive processes without having to rely on databases. The Secure QR Code, or SQRC, is an in-house development of the classic QR Code from DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group. A person's facial features are stored on the encrypted 2D code, which can then be compared with the face of the person requesting access via a camera at the access control or verification point. The special feature of the Secure QR Code from DENSO WAVE: It can store two types of data, both public data, which can be read by any conventional reader, and non-public data, which can only be read by specific readers with the correct coding key. This ensures that no unauthorized person gains access to certain areas and significantly increases security at events.For more information on DENSO WAVE, QR Codes, and facial recognition using Secure QR Codes, please visit denso-products/qr-code-based-face-recognition .Scanners and mobile computers from DENSO: practical and versatileOnce the facial features have been stored on the so-called Face Secure QR Code, the person at the access control point can simply place it on the reading device. The QK30 scanner from DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, is suitable for this purpose. Using a camera and the Face SQRC® Verification SDK software for Windows or Android, the person's face is compared with the facial data stored on the Secure QR Code, and the identity is verified. The authentication process is completely offline, ensuring that facial recognition also works at events in rural areas without a reliable internet connection.Particularly practical for use at events and festivals: The QK30 enables fast scanning of QR Codes displayed on LCD screens as well as QR Codes printed on paper. The large scanning area of 70 mm×50 mm facilitates the scanning of codes on LCD screens of larger smartphones. Overall, the QK30 impresses with its slim and sophisticated design. It can be operated stationary or built-in. Separately available silicone covers allow it to be used in different environments, meaning that it can also be used without any problems at rainy open-air events, for example.The mobile computers and handhelds from DENSO WAVE are also ideal for efficient and secure admission and ticket control. The mobile computers in the BHT-M series, i.e. BHT-M60, BHT-M70, and also BHT-M80, are all available with the Android 13 operating system and can be used quickly and easily so that there are no unnecessary delays during event admission and ticket control. Using DENSO's mobile computers for admission control is particularly convenient for event staff, as they do not have to adopt an unnatural arm position thanks to the angled scan head, allowing them to work quickly and without fatigue.With the solutions from DENSO WAVE, event organizers can therefore ensure maximum security for their events while at the same time ensuring fast processes and fulfilling their responsibility as an employer towards employees.An overview of DENSO's range of handheld terminals / mobile computers can be found at: denso-products/mobile-computerQR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.DENSO WAVE EUROPE managers are available for interviews. For interview requests please contact our press officer Rafael Pilsczek on +49 (0) 170 310 79 72.

Merle-Marie Koske

DENSO WAVE EUROPE GmbH

+49 211 54013863

email us here