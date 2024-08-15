PM Modi Interacts With Youth, Citizens After Delivering Record Longest Independence Day Speech (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Narendra Modi captivated the nation with his longest Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on Thursday, and he ensured to personally connect with the youth and countrymen immediately after. This year's address marked his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech and his first in his third term, extending for a record 98 minutes.

Following his address, Modi actively engaged with the audience, reflecting his commitment to connecting with India's younger generation and diverse citizenry. The Prime Minister's speech was a clarion call for significant reforms, including a uniform civil code and 'one nation, one election,' aimed at addressing ongoing challenges and promoting national unity.

After concluding his address, Modi took the opportunity to meet and interact with several young individuals and citizens present at the Red Fort. This move was part of his broader effort to bridge the gap between leadership and the public, especially the youth, who are integral to India's future.

In his speech, Modi underscored the need for a secular civil code to replace what he described as a "communal" one, emphasizing that such reforms are crucial for promoting equality and national integration. He also highlighted his vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047, stressing the importance of involving young people without political connections to bring fresh perspectives into public life.

Modi's interactions with the youth were a significant part of his post-speech activities. He encouraged young people to participate actively in shaping the nation's future, reflecting his administration's focus on empowering the next generation. The Prime Minister's emphasis on breaking away from traditional political dynasties and promoting meritocracy was aimed at inspiring young leaders and innovators.

During his speech, PM Modi also reiterated his commitment to reforms and modernizing infrastructure across various sectors, including education, healthcare, and public services. Modi's address, which surpassed previous records, was not just a speech but a clear statement of intent to drive transformative changes in India.