Holocaust Education Grant Applications Are Now Available To Teachers As The 2024-2025 School Year Begins

The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation is the only national organization that directly funds Holocaust education grants nationwide.

- Mark Schonwetter, Holocaust SurvivorLIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) announced today that their grant application portal for the 2024-2025 school year is now open for educator applications until October 20, 2024.Founded in 2019 by Holocaust survivor Mark Schonwetter and his daughters, Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske, the Foundation aims to teach anti-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students through Holocaust education by funding grants for teachers to purchase educational materials and programming, subsidize field trips to Holocaust museums, and bring Holocaust survivor speakers into schools and classrooms. The amount awarded each year has continued to rise, with almost $100,000 in the most recent year, impacting over 40,000 students at 135 schools in 23 states, nationwide.As one 2023 grant recipient attested,“The grant helped subsidize the cost of travel to the Holocaust Museum. My students profoundly benefited from this impactful experience. Overall, the visit emphasized to my students the need for empathy and a commitment to justice and humanity, underscoring the necessity of such educational experiences in cultivating informed and compassionate individuals.”As part of the grant application process, the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation will host its Third Annual Teacher Resources Webinar on August 27, 2024, at 6:30 PM EST. It provides an opportunity for teachers to learn about available Holocaust-related resources, and how grant funding can bring these life-changing materials and experiences into their classrooms. For more information and to register for the MSHEF Teacher Resources Webinar visit .About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation:The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a non-profit organization that provides grants for educators to teach ant-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students nationwide through Holocaust education.Co-founded in 2019 by Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske in honor of their father Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, the foundation funds grants for educators up to $1,000 to provide learning materials, books, support field trips and programming, and bring Holocaust survivor speakers into schools and classrooms.The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation is the only foundation that provides grants for educators to empower students nationwide with Holocaust education. In just 4 years, MSHEF has granted over $293,000, covering 31 states and reaching over 114,000 students.Visit mshefoundation to learn more or email ....

