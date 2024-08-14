Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
8/14/2024
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- WHO declares Mpox outbreak in Africa a public health emergency of international concern.
RAMALLAH -- At least 36 Palestinians are killed and 54 others injured by the Israeli Occupation forces in Gaza Strip.
BEIRUT -- The Israeli occupation warplanes attack Marjayoun and Blida towns in southeast Lebanon, killing three people and wounding five others.
LONDON -- Chester Crown Court jails Julie Sweeney 15 months for inciting violence against Muslims.
WASHINGTON -- The US Department of State urges Israel to probe reports of using Palestinian civilians as human shields.
ISLAMABAD -- At least six militants and four Pakistani soldiers are killed in armed clashes in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (end) gb
