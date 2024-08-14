Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- WHO declares Mpox outbreak in Africa a public emergency of international concern.

RAMALLAH -- At least 36 Palestinians are killed and 54 others by the Israeli forces in Gaza Strip.

BEIRUT -- The Israeli occupation warplanes attack Marjayoun and Blida towns in southeast Lebanon, killing three people and wounding five others.

LONDON -- Chester Crown Court jails Julie Sweeney 15 months for inciting violence against Muslims.

WASHINGTON -- The US Department of State urges Israel to probe reports of using Palestinian civilians as human shields.

ISLAMABAD -- At least six militants and four Pakistani soldiers are killed in armed clashes in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (end) gb