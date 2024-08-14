Expion360 Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Substantial Preorders of Next Generation Group 27 & GC2 Batteries and Modular Design EdgeTM Battery

New Retail Partnership with Tractor Company

Closed $10 Million Underwritten to Advance Commercialization of Home Storage Solutions and Pursue Key Growth Initiatives

REDMOND, Ore., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expion360 (Nasdaq: XPON) (“Expion360” or the“Company”), an leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, today reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter & Subsequent 2024 Financial & Operational Highlights



Q2 2024 revenue totaled $1.3 million, up 32% sequentially from Q1 2024.

Q2 2024 net loss totaled $2.2 million compared to a net loss of $1.5 million in the prior year period as the Company continued to invest in new product development and launches.

Closed a firm commitment underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $10.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated expenses payable by the Company.

Announced e-commerce retail partnership with Tractor Supply Company (“Tractor Supply”), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., to offer Expion360 products online for shipment to customers in 49 states.

Announced partnership with K-Z Recreational Vehicles (“K-Z RV”), a subsidiary of Thor Industries, Inc., for integration of Expion360's 51.2V 60Ah Edge Vertical Heat ConductionTM (“VHCTM”) heated batteries and new Group 27 12.8V 100Ah VHCTM heated batteries into K-Z RV's premium offerings.

Launched the EdgeTM battery available in both 12.8V and 51.2V configurations, featuring a slim profile that maximizes available space without compromising performance and is now available for preorder with shipments expected to commence in Q3 2024.

Received substantial preorders of next generation Group 27 and GC2 series lithium iron phosphate (“LiFePO4") batteries, which now include our proprietary VHCTM internal heating technology, a patent-pending innovation. Expion360 began taking pre-orders of the new Group 27 and GC2 batteries in Q1 2024 and commenced deliveries in May 2024. Released specifications for Home Energy Storage Solutions .

Management Commentary

"The second quarter of 2024 was highlighted by an important new partnership, the launch of our next generation battery products, and continued sequential revenue growth,” said Brian Schaffner, Chief Executive Officer of Expion360.“Taken together, we are successfully scaling our efforts through the introduction of new technologies, entering new retail markets, and expanding into complementary verticals with a portfolio servicing marine, overland and light electric vehicles. We also have two energy storage products currently under development, which includes undergoing the process to obtain UL safety certifications, in addition to other requirements for various Authorities Having Jurisdiction.

“Sales grew sequentially for a second consecutive quarter, improving 32% from Q1 2024, while year over year sales continued to be impacted by the downturn in the RV market. However, the RV market is now gaining increased momentum, with RV shipments in June 2024 up 8.4% compared to June 2023 according to the RV Industry Association. We are leveraging our products' superior capacity and flexibility to lead acid competitors and introducing new batteries and improved technologies, to capture market share as RV industry demand returns.

“These new products and technologies include our next generation Group 27 and GC2 batteries, which started being delivered to customers in the second quarter of 2024. These batteries include our proprietary VHCTM internal heating technology, a patent-pending innovation representing a significant breakthrough in battery performance, particularly in cold climates. We also launched the EdgeTM battery, available in both 12.8V and 51.2V configurations, incorporating VHCTM and featuring Integrated SmartTalkTM Bluetooth and controller area network communication, allowing users to monitor battery performance in real-time. The EdgeTM features a slim profile with dimensions of just 4.2 inches in height, 17.5 inches in width, and 21.9 inches in length, offering flexibility for installation in a variety of applications and maximizing available space without compromising performance.

“Our products can be found at more than 300 resellers across the United States, consisting of dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers and original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) who then sell our products to end consumers. We recently announced a partnership with K-Z RV for integration of Expion360's 51.2V 60Ah Edge VHC heated batteries and new Group 27 12.8V 100Ah VHCTM heated batteries into K-Z RV's premium offerings, and a new e-commerce retail partnership with Tractor Supply, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, to offer Expion360 products online for shipment to customers in 49 states. We believe our lithium battery line and accessories will be attractive to Tractor Supply customers shopping online to outfit and upgrade their outdoor lifestyles, and the partnership expands our market presence across the country.

“Looking ahead, as the RV market recovers, we are well positioned for new orders with our expanding portfolio of advanced batteries, supported by strong marketing initiatives. We are working to secure additional partnerships to expand our list of major resellers and enhance our market penetration.

“Most recently, we closed a public offering with gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $10.0 million. The net proceeds from the offering were used, in part, to fully repay the unsecured convertible promissory note issued to 3i, LP. In addition, the Company and Tumim Stone Capital, LLC mutually agreed to terminate the common stock purchase agreement establishing an equity line of credit, effective immediately upon the closing of the public offering. Importantly, we anticipate using proceeds from the offering to provide necessary funding to further develop our new e360 Home Energy Storage Solutions targeting home and small commercial solar users and installers. Our two LiFePO4 battery storage solutions enable residential and small business customers to create their own stable micro-energy grid and lessen the impact of increasing power fluctuations and outages. We believe consumer uptake of home energy storage has the potential to scale rapidly with the introduction of products that improve price, flexibility, and integration, while creating an opportunity to generate meaningful recurring revenue streams and enable margin expansion in a market that is expected to surpass $123 billion globally by 2029,” concluded Mr. Schaffner.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

For the second quarter of 2024, net sales totaled $1.3 million, a decrease of 25.9% from $1.7 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to the lingering effects of the year over year downturn in the RV market, combined with customers limiting orders in anticipation of the availability of our new products with enhanced features.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $0.3 million or 25.5% as a percentage of sales, as compared to $0.5 million or 26.3% as a percentage of sales in the prior year period. The decrease in gross profit was primarily attributable to decreases in sales which drove higher fixed overhead costs per unit.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.0 million in both the second quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $2.2 million, or $(0.30) per share, and net loss of $1.5 million, or $(0.21) per share in the prior year period.

First Half 2024 Financial Summary

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net sales totaled $2.2 million, a decrease of 30.4% from $3.2 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $0.5 million or 24.4% as a percentage of sales, compared to $0.9 million or 27.8% as a percentage of sales in the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $4.2 million from $4.1 million in the prior year period.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $4.4 million, or $(0.61) per share, compared to a net loss of $3.5 million, or $(0.50) per share in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.9 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $3.9 million at December 31, 2023.

On August 8, 2024, the Company closed a public offering with gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million. Subsequent to the closing of the public offering, 14,598,000 pre-funded warrants have been exercised for shares.

Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Brian Schaffner, Chief Executive Officer and Greg Aydelott, Chief Financial Officer of Expion360 will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website here .

To access the call, please use the following information: