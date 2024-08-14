Actuate Therapeutics Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: ACTU) (the“Company”) , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the of high impact, difficult to treat cancers, announced today the closing of its previously announced initial of 2,800,000 shares of its common stock, at a price of $8.00 per share to the public for a total of $22,400,000 of gross proceeds to the Company, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses (the“Offering”). In addition, the Company has granted a 30-day option to the underwriters to purchase up to 420,000 additional shares, representing 15% of the shares sold in the Offering, solely to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by the Company. The shares began trading on August 13, 2024 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol“ACTU.”

Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, acted as Sole Bookrunner for the Offering. Newbridge Securities Corporation acted as Co-Manager.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (the“Registration Statement”) relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) and was declared effective on August 12, 2024. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus, forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus related to and describing the terms of the Offering may be obtained from Titan Partners Group LLC, a division of American Capital Partners, LLC, 4 World Trade Center, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10007, or via email at ... or telephone at (929) 833-1246. In addition, the final prospectus relating to the Offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained via the SEC's website at .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.

Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high impact, difficult to treat cancers. Actuate's lead investigational drug product, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3 inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy including several DDR pathways. Elraglusib is designed to act as a mediator of anti-tumor immunity through the inhibition of NF-kB and regulates multiple immune checkpoints and immune cell function. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry. The forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including those described under“Risk Factors” in Actuate's Registration Statement. All statements, other than statements related to present facts or current conditions or of historical facts, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these statements involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“ongoing,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement.

You should assume that the information appearing in this press release is accurate as of its date only. Because the risk factors referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which factors will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Unless legally required, we do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information

Investors:

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

+1 (617) 308-4306

...