Walmart Vriddhi Announces Webinar On Global Opportunities For Women-Owned Businesses

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 14 (KNN) Walmart Vriddhi, a supplier development initiative, has announced a webinar titled 'Unlock Your Global Business Potentials' specifically targeting women entrepreneurs.

The virtual session is scheduled for August 21, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and will be led by Poonam Mehdiratta, India Lead, WEConnect International.

The webinar aims to provide insights into learning, networking, and global business opportunities available to women-owned businesses through the WEConnect International network.

Key topics will include the advantages of supplier diversity, the exclusive Women-Owned business certification, and success stories from the field.

Participants will gain knowledge on leveraging these resources to enhance their business profiles and engage with large buyers and multinational corporations.

Walmart Vriddhi is part of a broader commitment by Walmart and Flipkart to transform India's MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) ecosystem.

The program seeks to empower 50,000 MSMEs by providing growth opportunities and access to new markets. It offers tailored support to help small businesses modernize, scale, and achieve their domestic ambitions.

The initiative also aims to equip MSMEs with tools that could potentially facilitate their integration into the supply chains of the Flipkart Marketplace, Flipkart Wholesale ecosystem, or other domestic companies.

This webinar represents another step in Walmart Vriddhi's efforts to unlock India's entrepreneurial capacity and enable MSMEs to thrive in the marketplace, with a specific focus on supporting women-led businesses.

