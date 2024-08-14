Investornewsbreaks Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Executes $6.5M Private Placement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) has transacted a $6.5 million private placement priced at-the-market. Greenlane operates in two segments: consumer goods and industrial goods. The company is involved in developing and distributing vape devices, cannabis accessories and lifestyle products throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as exclusive placement agent for the private placement. Involved in the wealth-management and investment-banking business, Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate-finance, strategic-advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

About Greenlane Holdings Inc.

Greenlane Holdings engages in the development and distribution of cannabis accessories, vape devices and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada and Europe. It operates in two segments: Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, lifestyle products and accessories, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, Storz and Bickel, Grenco Science and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, including Vapor, Greenlane, PuffItUp, HigherStandards and MarleyNaturalShop. It serves customers through smoke shops, head shops, convenience stores, cannabis dispensaries and specialty retailers. To learn more about the company, visit

