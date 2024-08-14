Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Harmonica Holder (LGT-326)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I personally experienced embarrassment at my church while using a harmonica holder currently on the market. A few seconds into my performance the harmonica slipped out of the holder and fell onto the floor," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the HARMONICA HOLDER. My design would prevent the harmonica from slipping out of the holder while playing, which can be extremely embarrassing during a performance."

The invention provides a new and improved harmonica holder. In doing so, it would securely hold a harmonica in front of a musician's mouth while playing another instrument. As a result, it prevents the harmonica from slipping or falling. The invention features a hands-free and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for harmonica players. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LGT-326, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

