BOSSCATTM Home Services And Technologies Achieves 1969Th Ranking Among Inc. 5000'S Fastest Growing Private Companies Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLESTON, S.C. and IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. announced today that BOSSCATTM Home Services and Technologies achieved No. 1969 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are incredibly proud and humbled to be recognized by Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row," said BOSSCAT CEO & Founder Min Alexander. "Given the macro-challenges in the past year, this achievement is a testament to our team's hard work, grit and dedication to continue our growth journey, building the best technology and offerings to serve our customers. Our success would not be possible without our customers, strategic partners, network Pros, board members, investors and the entire BOSSCAT team."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating the pandemic, inflation and supply chain shortages. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,959 jobs to the economy and generated $317 billion in revenue over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to

.



About

BOSSCAT

BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies is the real estate platform reshaping homeownership by digitizing home inspection data for instant estimates and online ordering of repair, renovation, and maintenance services. Proprietary technology and exclusive access to property data power the platform to deliver lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation, and direct integration with industry partners. BOSSCAT's Instant Estimate technology is available in all 50 states and Canada. Turnkey repair and renovation services are available in select markets.

For more information, visit

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Mark Kearns

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE BOSSCAT