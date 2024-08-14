Lineup Announced For Cloud Native Computing Foundation's Kubecon + Cloudnativecon North America 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kicking off in Salt Lake City this year, one of the largest open source events in North America will bring together thousands of open source and cloud native enthusiasts

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced the schedule

for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2024 , happening in Salt Lake City, Utah from November 12 – 15.

In its ninth year, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2024 is taking place for the first time in the Silicon Slopes. The schedule, which was curated by a program committee of 93 community members and 22 track chairs led by co-chairs – Joseph Sandoval of Adobe, Nikhita Raghunath of VMware, and Kasper Nissen of Lunar – offers insights into the biggest trends and technologies impacting the cloud native ecosystem today. From a monumental 1937 submissions, attendees will choose from 218 sessions, keynotes, lightning talks, and breakout sessions, with 87 CNCF project maintainer-hosted sessions aimed at technologists across industries and skill sets. Attendees will also have access to over 40 CNCF Project Lightning Talks on Tuesday, which is included in the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon only pass.

"Having attended KubeCon + CloudNativeCon since its inception, I've consistently been impressed by the breadth and variety of the talks given by members of this incredible community," said Joseph Sandoval, Principal Product Manager at Adobe Inc., and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Co-Chair. "To be a co-chair this time and see the number of informative, and clever talks submitted has been inspiring. I am thrilled for attendees to experience the stellar lineup our program committee has worked tirelessly to pull together."

Join the cloud native ecosystem for three or four days – if you join us for the co-located events and project lightning talks – to learn and share knowledge to advance cloud native computing. The community-curated schedule will include talks from diverse community members, including:



From Vectors to Pods: Integrating AI with Cloud Native - Rajas Kakodkar, Broadcom; Kevin Klues, NVIDIA; Joseph Sandoval, Adobe; Ricardo Rocha, CERN; Cathy Zhang, Intel

Running WebAssembly (Wasm) Workloads Side-by-Side with Container Workloads - Jiaxiao Zhou, Microsoft

Experience in Designing & Implementing a Cloud Native Framework for Farm Data Analytics - Braulio Dumba, IBM & Gloire Rubambiza, Cornell University

The Maintainer Monologues - Sarah Christoff, Defense Unicorns; Karen Chu, Fermyon; Jason Hall, Chainguard; Scott Rigby, Independent; Ryan Nowak, Microsoft

Creating Paved Paths for Platform Engineers - Ritesh Patel, Nirmata; Abby Bangser, Syntasso; Viktor Farcic, Upbound; Nicholas Morey, Akuity; Praseeda Sathaye, Amazon

Distributed Multi-Node Model Inference Using the LeaderWorkerSet API - Abdullah Gharaibeh & Rupeng Liu, Google

Better Together! GPU, TPU and NIC Topological Alignment with DRA - John Belamaric, Google & Patrick Ohly, Intel

Kubernetes Workspaces: Enhancing Multi-Tenancy with Intelligent Apiserver Proxying - James Munnelly & Andrea Tosatto, Apple Kubernetes Upgrades: Less Pain, More Gain (and Maybe a Little Swearing) - Jago Macleod, Google

CNCF and other organizations will host numerous CNCF-hosted

and sponsor-hosted

co-located events as part of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, which will happen on November 12. The following CNCF-hosted co-located events

are included in the All-Access pass.



AppDeveloperCon

ArgoCon

BackstageCon

Cilium + eBPF Da

Cloud Native + Kubernetes AI Day

Cloud Native StartupFest

Cloud Native University

Data on Kubernetes Day

EnvoyCon

Istio Day

Kubernetes on Edge Day

Observability Day

OpenFeature Summit

OpenTofu Day

Platform Engineering Day WasmCon

CNCF-hosted co-located events sponsorship opportunities close on Tuesday, October 1 at 11:59 PM MDT. Interested organizations can contact [email protected] to secure a sponsorship.

Companies interested in hosting a sponsor-hosted co-located event alongside KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2024 should submit a request by August 16. More information can be found here .

For the full KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2024 agenda, please visit the schedule .

Dan Kohn Scholarship Program

The Dan Kohn Scholarship

(includes Diversity, Need-Based, and Maintainer Scholarship) applications for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America are due September 1 at 23:59 PST.

Registration

We are offering two types of registration

for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America. Standard pricing is available until August 26 at 23:59 MDT:



All-access registration includes access to all CNCF-hosted co-located events, happening on Tuesday, November 12, AND the main KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America event. WasmCon is also included and will take place on Monday, November 11 & Tuesday, November 12. In-person KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America only registration.

