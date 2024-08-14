Blacknut Engages With Ubisoft As Key Cloud Gaming Partner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Cloud Gaming Blacknut Becomes a Key Cloud Gaming Partner to Distribute Ubisoft Content Via Streaming in More Than 60 Countries Through B2C and B2B Channels

Today, Blacknut Cloud Gaming and Ubisoft announced a new partnership to launch distribution of Ubisoft content via streaming on Blacknut. This collaboration, starting August 2024, will see a series of Ubisoft offerings progressively join the cloud gaming platform and its estimated 10 billion compatible devices (1) throughout 2024.

Ubisoft, a leading publisher known for its iconic brands like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six, Tom Clancy's The Division and more, captivates and engages millions of players worldwide with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Now, Ubisoft fans will be able to access their favorite worlds in more places with Blacknut Cloud Gaming B2B and B2C channels and device reach.

"Bringing Ubisoft games to our platform represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy. We're excited to offer our users an unparalleled gaming experience with one of the industry's most iconic publishers, and some of the world's most emblematic franchises. This endeavor significantly enhances our current offerings and we are excited to continue scaling our partnership with Ubisoft, both as a B2C distributor and for our global partnerships in the months to come.” - Olivier Avaro, CEO Blacknut

Live in more than 60 countries with more than 40 B2B agreements, Blacknut is a cloud gaming platform which allows players to access over 500+ premium video games via streaming under a single subscription with no lock-in contract on a range of devices (2). This all-you-can-eat model allows users to discover hundreds of premium PC and console games curated for the entire family and available on the largest choice of device for cloud gaming with over 10 billion addressable devices.

“Blacknut's premium cloud infrastructure, broad reach, and device compatibility have made them a force in the cloud gaming market, and will help bring Ubisoft's many gaming universes to more players. This is just the beginning of our partnership, and we look forward to sharing more soon.” - Chris Early, SVP, Strategic Partnerships & Business Development at Ubisoft

The collaboration will see several exciting announcements coming down the 2024/2025 roadmap, starting with the arrival of Ubisoft Bonus Games, live for users on August 20, 2024. Launched in July 2024, Bonus Games is a game discovery tool for players in the form of cyclic bonus games automatically available to Blacknut subscriptions in the“ + ” space on the Blacknut App. The tool allows each Blacknut subscription to select up to 5 bonus games to play during a limited discovery window, accessible by all subprofiles for no additional fee.

Ubisoft will bring a selection of back catalog games from iconic franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Anno, Rayman, and more with new bonus games joining the program during its upcoming discovery windows. Additional facets of the Blacknut-Ubisoft collaboration will be revealed later this year.

1) Blacknut Data: figure refers to the number of devices per person based on market data converged with Blacknut B2C & B2B addressable users

2) Blacknut Cloud Gaming currently supports gaming on the following compatible devices including but not limited to: tablets, laptops, mobile phones, Smart TVs; multiplayer compacities allow connectivity with up to 4 bluetooth gamepads per device

About Blacknut -

Blacknut is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both Direct to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies. Blacknut offers the largest catalog of premium games with 500+ premium titles carefully selected for the whole family, all included in a single monthly subscription. The service is now available in 60+ countries across Europe, Asia, Latin America, & North America on a wide range of devices, including mobiles, set-top-boxes and Smart TVs. Blacknut was founded in 2016 by Olivier Avaro (CEO) and is headquartered in Rennes, France, with offices in Paris, Seoul, and San Francisco.

About Ubisoft -

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy's The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2023-24 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2.32 billion. To learn more, please visit: .

© 2024 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

