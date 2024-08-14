United States Beverage Market Outlook Report 2024: Future Outperformers - Energy & Sports Drinks And Bottled Water

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Beverage market Outlook, 2024: Opportunities & Challenges With Pricing, Better-For-You Options, & More" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With a focus on growth opportunities and "what's next" - along with bringing decades of food and beverage market perspective and analysis to the table - this report is packed with actionable insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations. The report delivers predictions and recommendations designed to guide retailers, service providers, wholesalers, beverage suppliers and bottlers, packaging firms, and investors in making business decisions about the beverage market.
Most major beverage categories are mature and rely primarily on population growth, leaving marketers with the challenge of bringing something new to the table. Opportunities abound for companies that invest in new product innovations, ingredient upgrades, and sustainable packaging. Suppliers succeed when using different marketing tactics to appeal to changing consumer preferences, including the wellness, functional, and plant-based areas but also limited edition flavor trends to bring new experiences to consumers.
While Inflation-fueled price growth has moderated, prices remain higher than before 2020. Consumers have continued to seek value, whether that means in comparison to the price of dining out or in comparison to routine grocery items, with private label options continuing to perform better than national brands.
Historical and projected retail sales are presented in additional detail for beverages within these primary categories - carbonated soft drinks, energy and sports drinks, bottled water (plain and enhanced), dairy beverages, dairy alternatives, juices, coffee, and tea.
Additionally, the report has dozens of tables showcasing numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics and numerous figures and images highlighting product and marketing trend examples. This report also goes in-depth on COVID-19 trends that continue to affect the beverage market.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 2: TRENDS FROM THE PANDEMIC TO THE INFLATION ERA
CONCERNS ABOUT COVID-19 EXPOSURE REMAIN
Most Still Consider the Pandemic a Health Threat Vaccination for the Flu and COVID-19 Some Consumers Continue to Wear Masks in Public and Avoid Crowds NEGATIVE PERSONAL EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC
Reporting Negative Mental States in 2023 Continuing Mental and Physical Health Effects in 2024 Stress Levels and Impact on Food/Beverage Consumption WORK-FROM-HOME TRENDS
Working from Home in 2023: Work from Home Ability and Frequency Work Habits in 2024: Typical Work Weeks Work Habits in 2024: Typical Work Arrangements HOME COOKING REMAINS RELATIVELY HIGH INFLATION AND PRICES
Many Consumers Are Concerned about Inflation and Rising Food Prices Vast Majority of Consumers Have Noticed the Rising Cost of Food; Many Changing Purchasing Decisions Consumers Find Price More Important for Food Purchase Decisions in 2023 Cutting Back on Household Expenses
CHAPTER 3: OVERVIEW
BEVERAGE RETAIL SALES FORECAST
Future Outperformers: Energy & Sports Drinks and Bottled Water Post-Pandemic: Dollar Sales Surge, Demand Suffers DISTRIBUTION TRENDS
E-Commerce and Grocery Delivery Faster and More Convenient Home Delivery Drone Delivery In-Home Delivery DoorDash Expands SNAP Payments to More Grocers SNACKING
Frequency of Snacking and Reasons for Snacking CONVENIENCE STORES MAINTAIN POST-PANDEMIC RECOVERY
CHAPTER 4: BEVERAGE TRENDS
HEALTHIER+
Natural "Natural" Labels Most Impactful When Grocery Shopping Healthy Food Fresh and Low Sugar Top Healthy Food Definers Reduced or Zero Sugar Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake Reasons for Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake Sugar Continues to Be Preferred Over Low/No-Calorie Sweeteners Processed Foods Diet-Friendly High Protein Weight Loss Weight-loss Drugs ALTERNATIVES WITH REAL DAIRY ATTRIBUTES
Dairy-Free, Plant-Based Animal-Free Dairy IGNITE THE SENSES TARGET GAMERS KID-FOCUSED HARD BEVERAGES CBD-INFUSED PARTNERSHIPS A WIN-WIN INFLUENCER INSPIRED PRIVATE LABEL STILL OUTPERFORMING NATIONAL BRANDS RESPONSIBLE NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT (NPD)
Packaging The Multifaceted Goals of Sustainable Packaging Priorities in Conflict
CHAPTER 5: BOTTLED AND ENHANCED WATERS
SALES OUTLOOK
Market to Exceed $38 Billion in 2028 Segment Sales CONSUMER INSIGHTS
Consumer Preferences - Still Water Unflavored; Sparkling Water/Seltzer Flavored Still Water Consumed Far More than Sparkling or Seltzer Water Filter Ownership Remains High Gains Continue for Hard Seltzer Despite Slowdown KEY OPPORTUNITIES
Healthier+ Ignite the Senses Comfort & Nostalgia Sober Curious Hard Seltzers/Waters Responsible NPD CBD-Infused
CHAPTER 6: CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS
SALES OUTLOOK
Market Nearly $68 Billion in 2028 Category Sales CONSUMER INSIGHTS
Soda Consumption: Diet Up, Regular Down Since 2019 Cans Gain but Plastic Bottles Still Popular Despite Environmental Concerns Diet Cola Drinkers Consume More Selected Differences Among Coca-Cola, Coke Zero Sugar, and Diet Coke Drinkers KEY OPPORTUNITIES
Ignite the Senses Healthier+ Comfort & Nostalgia Hard Soda CBD-Infused
CHAPTER 7: COFFEE AND READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE
SALES OUTLOOK
Market to Reach $22 Billion in 2028 Category/Segment Sales CONSUMER INSIGHTS
RTD Coffee Continues Gaining; Ground Coffee Consumed Most Loose Grinds Still Widely Preferred Over Single-Serve Pods Consumers Overwhelmingly Prefer Unflavored Ground and Whole Bean Coffee Coffee Consumption Faltering Consumption of Customized and Specialty Drinks Drive Coffee Appliance Sales KEY OPPORTUNITIES
Mindful Indulgence Ignite the Senses Comfort & Nostalgia Influencer Inspired Coffee Shop Experience At Home or On-The-Go Single-Serve Options Beyond Pods Hard Coffee Responsible NPD CBD-Infused
CHAPTER 8: DAIRY AND DAIRY ALTERNATIVE BEVERAGES
SALES OUTLOOK
Total Market to Reach Nearly $32 Billion in 2028 Volume Sales Category and Segment Sales CONSUMER INSIGHTS
Dairy Milk Consumption Decreasing; Milk Alternatives Increasing Most Milk Drinkers Prefer 2% and Whole Specialty Milk Consumption on The Rise Plastic Jugs Most Popular by Far; Carton Use Has Increased Almond Milk Still Dominant But Oat Milk Gains KEY OPPORTUNITIES
Alternatives with Real Dairy Attributes Animal-Free Dairy Healthier+ Kid-Focused Ignite the Senses Responsible NPD
CHAPTER 9: ENERGY AND SPORTS DRINKS
SALES OUTLOOK
Market to Reach $53 Billion in 2028 Category and Segment Sales CONSUMER INSIGHTS
Low Penetration for Energy Drinks Especially Drinks Dominate, Shots Remain Smaller Niche Energy Drinkers Tend to Consume More Units KEY OPPORTUNITIES
Healthier+ Rapid Hydration Ignite the Senses Target Gamers
CHAPTER 10: JUICES
SALES OUTLOOK
Market Increasing to Nearly $24 Billion in 2028 Category Sales CONSUMER INSIGHTS
Other Fruit Juice/Drink Consumption Strongest Glass Bottles Experience Biggest Gains Most Households Drink 2 or Fewer Glasses of OJ Daily Apple Remains Favorite Flavor Ahead of Cranberry Most Households Drink 2 or Fewer Glasses of Other Fruit Juice/Drinks Daily KEY OPPORTUNITIES
Healthier-For-You Healthier-For-Kids Mindful Indulgence Ignite the Senses Hard Juices CBD-Infused
CHAPTER 11: TEA AND READY-TO-DRINK TEA
SALES OUTLOOK
Market to Exceed $11 Billion in 2028 Category and Segment Sales CONSUMER INSIGHTS
Tea Bags Still Most Popular Despite Declines Tea Drinkers Overwhelmingly Prefer Caffeinated Regular Size Bags Overwhelmingly Preferred Format Herbal Tea Consumption Increases Over Last Three Years Most Hot Tea Drinkers Drink 2 or Fewer Cups Daily Flavored RTD Iced Tea Overwhelmingly Preferred Most Consume 1-2 RTD Teas Weekly; Relatively High Percentage Drink 9+ KEY OPPORTUNITIES
Healthier+ Ignite the Senses Hard Teas CBD-Infused
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN14082024004107003653ID1108554578
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.