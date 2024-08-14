United States Beverage Market Outlook Report 2024: Future Outperformers - Energy & Sports Drinks And Bottled Water

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Beverage Outlook, 2024: Opportunities & Challenges With Pricing, Better-For-You Options, & More" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a focus on growth opportunities and "what's next" - along with bringing decades of food and beverage market perspective and analysis to the table - this report is packed with actionable insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations. The report delivers predictions and recommendations designed to guide retailers, service providers, wholesalers, beverage suppliers and bottlers, packaging firms, and investors in making business decisions about the beverage market.

Most major beverage categories are mature and rely primarily on population growth, leaving marketers with the challenge of bringing something new to the table. Opportunities abound for companies that invest in new product innovations, ingredient upgrades, and sustainable packaging. Suppliers succeed when using different marketing tactics to appeal to changing consumer preferences, including the wellness, functional, and plant-based areas but also limited edition flavor trends to bring new experiences to consumers.

While Inflation-fueled price growth has moderated, prices remain higher than before 2020. Consumers have continued to seek value, whether that means in comparison to the price of dining out or in comparison to routine grocery items, with private label options continuing to perform better than national brands.

Historical and projected retail sales are presented in additional detail for beverages within these primary categories - carbonated soft drinks, energy and sports drinks, bottled water (plain and enhanced), dairy beverages, dairy alternatives, juices, coffee, and tea.

Additionally, the report has dozens of tables showcasing numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics and numerous figures and images highlighting product and marketing trend examples. This report also goes in-depth on COVID-19 trends that continue to affect the beverage market.



Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 2: TRENDS FROM THE PANDEMIC TO THE INFLATION ERA



CONCERNS ABOUT COVID-19 EXPOSURE REMAIN



Most Still Consider the Pandemic a Health Threat



Vaccination for the Flu and COVID-19

Some Consumers Continue to Wear Masks in Public and Avoid Crowds

NEGATIVE PERSONAL EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC



Reporting Negative Mental States in 2023



Continuing Mental and Physical Health Effects in 2024

Stress Levels and Impact on Food/Beverage Consumption

WORK-FROM-HOME TRENDS



Working from Home in 2023: Work from Home Ability and Frequency



Work Habits in 2024: Typical Work Weeks

Work Habits in 2024: Typical Work Arrangements

HOME COOKING REMAINS RELATIVELY HIGH

INFLATION AND PRICES



Many Consumers Are Concerned about Inflation and Rising Food Prices



Vast Majority of Consumers Have Noticed the Rising Cost of Food; Many Changing Purchasing Decisions



Consumers Find Price More Important for Food Purchase Decisions in 2023 Cutting Back on Household Expenses

CHAPTER 3: OVERVIEW



BEVERAGE RETAIL SALES FORECAST



Future Outperformers: Energy & Sports Drinks and Bottled Water

Post-Pandemic: Dollar Sales Surge, Demand Suffers

DISTRIBUTION TRENDS



E-Commerce and Grocery Delivery



Faster and More Convenient Home Delivery



Drone Delivery



In-Home Delivery

DoorDash Expands SNAP Payments to More Grocers

SNACKING

Frequency of Snacking and Reasons for Snacking CONVENIENCE STORES MAINTAIN POST-PANDEMIC RECOVERY

CHAPTER 4: BEVERAGE TRENDS



HEALTHIER+





Natural "Natural" Labels Most Impactful When Grocery Shopping



Healthy Food



Fresh and Low Sugar Top Healthy Food Definers



Reduced or Zero Sugar



Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake



Reasons for Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake



Sugar Continues to Be Preferred Over Low/No-Calorie Sweeteners



Processed Foods



Diet-Friendly



High Protein



Weight Loss

Weight-loss Drugs

ALTERNATIVES WITH REAL DAIRY ATTRIBUTES



Dairy-Free, Plant-Based

Animal-Free Dairy

IGNITE THE SENSES

TARGET GAMERS

KID-FOCUSED

HARD BEVERAGES

CBD-INFUSED

PARTNERSHIPS A WIN-WIN

INFLUENCER INSPIRED

PRIVATE LABEL STILL OUTPERFORMING NATIONAL BRANDS

RESPONSIBLE NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT (NPD)



Packaging



The Multifaceted Goals of Sustainable Packaging Priorities in Conflict

CHAPTER 5: BOTTLED AND ENHANCED WATERS



SALES OUTLOOK



Market to Exceed $38 Billion in 2028

Segment Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS



Consumer Preferences - Still Water Unflavored; Sparkling Water/Seltzer Flavored



Still Water Consumed Far More than Sparkling or Seltzer



Water Filter Ownership Remains High

Gains Continue for Hard Seltzer Despite Slowdown

KEY OPPORTUNITIES



Healthier+



Ignite the Senses



Comfort & Nostalgia



Sober Curious



Hard Seltzers/Waters



Responsible NPD CBD-Infused

CHAPTER 6: CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS



SALES OUTLOOK



Market Nearly $68 Billion in 2028

Category Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS



Soda Consumption: Diet Up, Regular Down Since 2019



Cans Gain but Plastic Bottles Still Popular Despite Environmental Concerns



Diet Cola Drinkers Consume More

Selected Differences Among Coca-Cola, Coke Zero Sugar, and Diet Coke Drinkers

KEY OPPORTUNITIES



Ignite the Senses



Healthier+



Comfort & Nostalgia



Hard Soda CBD-Infused

CHAPTER 7: COFFEE AND READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE



SALES OUTLOOK



Market to Reach $22 Billion in 2028

Category/Segment Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS



RTD Coffee Continues Gaining; Ground Coffee Consumed Most



Loose Grinds Still Widely Preferred Over Single-Serve Pods



Consumers Overwhelmingly Prefer Unflavored Ground and Whole Bean Coffee



Coffee Consumption Faltering

Consumption of Customized and Specialty Drinks Drive Coffee Appliance Sales

KEY OPPORTUNITIES



Mindful Indulgence



Ignite the Senses



Comfort & Nostalgia



Influencer Inspired



Coffee Shop Experience At Home or On-The-Go



Single-Serve Options Beyond Pods



Hard Coffee



Responsible NPD CBD-Infused

CHAPTER 8: DAIRY AND DAIRY ALTERNATIVE BEVERAGES



SALES OUTLOOK



Total Market to Reach Nearly $32 Billion in 2028



Volume Sales

Category and Segment Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS



Dairy Milk Consumption Decreasing; Milk Alternatives Increasing



Most Milk Drinkers Prefer 2% and Whole



Specialty Milk Consumption on The Rise



Plastic Jugs Most Popular by Far; Carton Use Has Increased

Almond Milk Still Dominant But Oat Milk Gains

KEY OPPORTUNITIES



Alternatives with Real Dairy Attributes



Animal-Free Dairy



Healthier+



Kid-Focused



Ignite the Senses Responsible NPD

CHAPTER 9: ENERGY AND SPORTS DRINKS



SALES OUTLOOK



Market to Reach $53 Billion in 2028

Category and Segment Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS



Low Penetration for Energy Drinks Especially



Drinks Dominate, Shots Remain Smaller Niche

Energy Drinkers Tend to Consume More Units

KEY OPPORTUNITIES



Healthier+



Rapid Hydration



Ignite the Senses Target Gamers

CHAPTER 10: JUICES



SALES OUTLOOK



Market Increasing to Nearly $24 Billion in 2028

Category Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS



Other Fruit Juice/Drink Consumption Strongest



Glass Bottles Experience Biggest Gains



Most Households Drink 2 or Fewer Glasses of OJ Daily



Apple Remains Favorite Flavor Ahead of Cranberry

Most Households Drink 2 or Fewer Glasses of Other Fruit Juice/Drinks Daily

KEY OPPORTUNITIES



Healthier-For-You



Healthier-For-Kids



Mindful Indulgence



Ignite the Senses



Hard Juices CBD-Infused

CHAPTER 11: TEA AND READY-TO-DRINK TEA



SALES OUTLOOK



Market to Exceed $11 Billion in 2028

Category and Segment Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS



Tea Bags Still Most Popular Despite Declines



Tea Drinkers Overwhelmingly Prefer Caffeinated



Regular Size Bags Overwhelmingly Preferred Format



Herbal Tea Consumption Increases Over Last Three Years



Most Hot Tea Drinkers Drink 2 or Fewer Cups Daily



Flavored RTD Iced Tea Overwhelmingly Preferred

Most Consume 1-2 RTD Teas Weekly; Relatively High Percentage Drink 9+

KEY OPPORTUNITIES



Healthier+



Ignite the Senses



Hard Teas CBD-Infused

