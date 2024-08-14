Soldier, Two Porters Injured In Mine Blast Along Loc In Poonch
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A soldier and two porters were in a mine blast along Line of Control in Mandi area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that the blast took place near Tekri Post in Mandi at around 1430 hours, injuring a soldier
and two porters. The injured, Havildar Inderjeet Singh, B Shakeel Hussain (Porter ) and Neeraj choudhary (Porter) were shifted to army hospital for
treatment.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been takenup.
