Contact Lenses Market Report 2024-2032 Featuring Bausch & Lomb, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec, The Cooper Co, Hoya, Essilorluxottica, Menicon, And Seed

The publisher predicts that by 2032, the Contact Lens Market will have reached US$ 15.41 billion, valued at US$ 9.67 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% between 2024 and 2032.

The global contact lenses market is growing due to their increasing adoption and the rising prevalence of refractive errors. Approximately 1.3 billion people globally struggle with vision issues, particularly those over 50. The primary causes of vision problems are uncorrected refractive errors, cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. Around 80% of vision problems can be prevented. Glasses and contact lenses are the most commonly used solutions for vision problems. In most cases, patients prefer these options over eye surgery.

The United States Contact Lenses Market

The demand for contact lenses in the US is increasing due to the rising number of people with visual impairments. Contact lenses offer accurate visualization and excellent visual clarity for wearers, making them increasingly popular. A survey by the Contact Lens Institute found that 75% of people who used contact lenses felt natural and comfortable using them. The trend will continue in the coming years, promoting market growth. The US Census Bureau also predicts that people aged 65 plus will reach 98 million by 2060.

China Contact Lenses Market

China's growing market for goods and services is expected to drive growth in the demand for contact lenses due to increased disposable income. Myopia is the most common problem associated with the eyes and is expected to be China's main driver of growth. The senior population, especially in developing nations, is expected to increase, leading to growth in the market during the forecast period. The increased use of smartphones and laptops has led to changes in lifestyle, which will also contribute to the market's growth. Additionally, Menicon Co., Ltd. announced the launch of "ROSE K" in China by its subsidiary, Itabashi Medical (Dalian) Co., Ltd., and the upcoming launch of "Menicon Z Night" orthokeratology lens in China. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $15.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis



Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Alcon

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Hoya Corporation

EssilorLuxottica

Menicon Co. Ltd Seed Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation

Material - Contact Lenses Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:



Gas Permeable

Silicone Hydrogel Hybrid

Usage - Contact Lenses Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:



Daily Disposable

Disposable

Frequently Disposable

Traditional (Reusable) Lenses

Design - Contact Lenses Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Application - Contact Lenses Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:

Vision Correction Cosmetic

Distribution Channels - Contact Lenses Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:



Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy Hospital Pharmacy

Country - Contact Lenses Market breakup in 25 viewpoints:



North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherlands

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates South Africa

