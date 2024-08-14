Graphic Packaging Publishes 2023 ESG Report, Announces 2050 Net Zero Goal

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Company advances sustainability and aspires to Net Zero Greenhouse emissions by 2050

Graphic Packaging International, LLC, a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today announced its aspiration to achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2050 in conjunction with the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance report. The ESG report outlines the company's Better, Every Day sustainability strategy and plans for achieving its new Better by 2030 sustainability goals designed to drive more circularity in its innovative paperboard consumer packaging, support a safe and inclusive culture, and protect environmental resources.

"Our Vision 2030 business strategy marks an increased commitment to sustainability, innovation, and our culture," said Graphic Packaging President and CEO Michael P. Doss. "This vision will advance our path toward global leadership in sustainable consumer packaging and motivate us to deliver products that are better for our customers, better for consumers, and better for our planet."

As part of Graphic Packaging's Better, Every Day sustainability program, the company aims to achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2050, in accordance with the goals of the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goal 13. As a first step in this journey, Graphic Packaging set and validated 1.5C aligned near-term science-based targets through the Science Based Targets Initiative in 2023.

The company has a defined path to deliver the SBTs, placing the company on a path to reach Net Zero emissions by 2050.

"Establishing clear, actionable near-term targets is a critical first step in achieving the GHG emissions reductions needed to limit global warming," said Graphic Packaging Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Michelle Fitzpatrick. "As we look beyond 2032, we anticipate that new, scalable carbon abatement innovations and evolving regulations will provide the decarbonization solutions needed to define our longer-term path to Net Zero GHG emissions."

While working on achieving near-term targets through actions like its recent renewable electricity virtual power purchase agreement in Europe, Graphic Packaging will continue to explore the viability of emerging technology options to address the harder-to-abate thermal energy GHG emissions generated by heavy manufacturing environments.

Highlights from Graphic Packaging's 2023 ESG report include:

Better Packaging



~450 million plastic packages replaced with paperboard in Europe

~665 million foam cups replaced with paper cups in North America 100+ new packaging patents filed

Better for People



28% women in global workforce

34% ethnic diversity in the United States workforce 0.98 total recordable incident rate, 46% below AF&PA U.S. industry benchmark

Better Future



68% renewable fuel used

89% forest products sustainably sourced 98% paperboard waste recycled

"Graphic Packaging is enabling a renewable future by making life's everyday moments better, every day," said Fitzpatrick. "As we work towards our new, more ambitious vision for the future, our commitment to sustainability and operating responsibly remains a throughline of our work."

Graphic Packaging reports in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainable Accounting Standards Board Containers and Packaging standards along with providing information aligned with the Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures framework and the United Nations Global Compact Communication on Progress.

About Graphic Packaging International, LLC

Graphic Packaging International, LLC, is the primary operating subsidiary of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK ), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Graphic Packaging designs and produces consumer packaging, made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at .

