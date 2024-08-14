Two Qatari Aircraft Arrive In Port Sudan Carrying Relief Aid To Support Flood Victims In Sudan
8/14/2024 9:23:17 AM
Port Sudan: Two Qatari armed forces aircraft arrived at port Sudan Airport in the Republic of Sudan, carrying 27 tons of relief aid and shelter supplies provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and Qatar Red Crescent Society, in support of those affected by floods in Sudan.
Since May 2023, the State of Qatar has been operating an air bridge to Sudan as part of its support for the fraternal Sudanese people and its full support for their steadfastness in the face of the difficult circumstances they are experiencing due to the ongoing fighting.
