Cowbell Appoints Stephen Moss To Board Of Directors

Cowbell, a leading provider of insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced today that insurance veteran Stephen Moss has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Moss brings three decades of industry experience and is currently Group Head of Lines and Cyber at Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich).

Jack Kudale, Founder and CEO at Cowbell shared, "Over the past several months, Stephen and I worked closely together on our Series C financing round with Zurich as the lead investor and a strategic partner. Stephen's deep expertise in financial lines, unique perspective on the cyber landscape, and his confidence in Cowbell's differentiated approach will be instrumental as we continue to advance global SME cyber adoption. I look forward to working with him as we scale operations."

Moss joined Zurich in 2017 as Head of Specialties in the UK and has almost 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. As Group Head of Financial Lines and Cyber at the company, he is responsible for Professional Indemnity, D&O, Financial Institutions, Mergers & Acquisitions, Cyber and Legal Indemnities. Throughout his career, Moss has held various senior underwriting and broking roles, including Casualty Portfolio Underwriting Director, and Underwriting Director for Financial Risks. He is based in the UK.

Stephen Moss said, "From the beginning, Cowbell has effectively deployed AI and technology to manage and underwrite cyber risk. Their strong focus on innovation and customer needs

has been key to their success. The management has an impressive track record, and I am excited to join them on this journey."

This appointment comes on the heels of Cowbell securing a $60M Series C funding round, by Zurich Insurance Group.

Cowbell is a pioneer of Adaptive Cyber Insurance, leading the way in providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with coverage adaptable to today's and tomorrow's threats and the advanced warning of cyber risk exposures. With its unique AI-based approach in risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue in less than 5 minutes. Backed by 25 prominent global (re)insurance partners, Cowbell serves SMEs across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the United Kingdom, assessing businesses with revenues up to $1B globally. Founded in 2019, Cowbell is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and has employees across the U.S., Canada, India, and the U.K.

