Del Monte® Foods Introduces Bubble Fruit® Gel And Limited-Time Merchandise Drop, In Partnership With Designer Steffy Degreff

Del Monte ® Foods announced the launch of its latest innovation, Bubble Fruit ® Gel – a one-of-a-kind snacking experience featuring real fruit, popping boba and flavorful gel. To celebrate the launch, Del Monte has partnered with content creator and author Steffy Degreff

for a limited-time merchandise drop featuring products inspired by this new Fruit Cup ® snack. Degreff's expertise in seasonal decorating played a pivotal role in providing creative direction for curating merchandise to complement Bubble Fruit ® Gel.

For a limited time, consumers can sign up for a chance to receive their own Bubble Fruit® Gel product kit, designed by Steffy Degreff.

"We're excited to introduce Del Monte ® Bubble Fruit ® Gel, a snack that goes beyond boba to deliver a trifecta texture experience for snackers, combining real fruit with the exciting pop of boba and flavorful gel," said Gareth Hollis, Senior Business Manager at Del Monte. "This product is an evolution of Del Monte's Bubble Fruit ® , taking fun-filled snacking even further for our consumers with the addition of flavorful gel. The collaboration with Steffy perfectly captures the playful spirit of the new product."

Del Monte® Foods has been a household name for over a century and has expanded its product offering in recent years with innovation in the snacking category. Bubble Fruit ® Gel is a convenient, on-the-go snack that provides a multi-textured experience for kids and adults alike. Available in flavors like Apple Watermelon, Peach Strawberry, and Tropical Pineapple, Bubble Fruit ® Gel offers a mix of real juicy chunks of fruit and popping boba surrounded by fruit-flavored gels. The resulting snack is both smooth and surprising, with each pop of boba delivering a refreshing burst of flavor. Each cup provides an excellent source of vitamin C, making it a delicious, all-around addition to any snack rotation.

Degreff, known for her creative eye for design, collaborated with Del Monte® to create a pattern for the limited time offer merchandise drop. Starting today, fans can enter for a chance to win the limited-time only merchandise featuring three varieties of Del Monte® Bubble Fruit ® Gel, a unisex crew neck sweatshirt, canvas tote, handkerchief, spiral notebook and set of 4 snacking spoons, all designed by the imaginative creator Steffy Degreff.

"I was inspired to partner with Del Monte® on their new Bubble Fruit ® Gel launch," said Steffy Degreff, @steffy . "I had so much fun collaborating on the colorful, lively pattern for this limited time merch drop, inspired by the playful essence of the product and the on-trend aesthetic of fruit-inspired apparel. It's the perfect snacking kit for the end of summer, and I can't wait to see what people think of it."

Entries are now open for the giveaway. For details and entry submission form, please visit

Del Monte® Bubble Fruit ® Gel is available now at major retailers nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Kroger, King Soopers, Safeway, and more. Don't feel like waiting? Try out the new Del Monte ® Bubble Fruit ® Gel cups or get more information at .

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 130 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, Kitchen Basics®, S&W®, Take Root Organics® and JOYBATM. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable, and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit

or .

