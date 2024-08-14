(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samuel Hale is proud to announce that it has been named to the 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the fourth consecutive year. The company secured the #1276 spot on the prestigious list, showcasing an impressive 3-year revenue growth of 407%.

Samuel Hale Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

This recognition places Samuel Hale among an elite group of companies that have demonstrated remarkable growth, innovation, and resilience in a highly competitive business landscape. The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. magazine, celebrates the nation's most successful independent businesses and highlights the key drivers of the U.S. economy.

"Achieving this milestone for the fourth year in a row is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Michael DiManno, CEO of Samuel Hale. "Our sustained growth reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients and our ability to manage employment risks with an unconventional solution. We are honored to be recognized once again and look forward to continuing our successful journey in supporting businesses in the Golden State."

Founded in 2016, Samuel Hale protects California businesses from unpredictable employment costs due to fraudulent and litigated workers' compensation claims. The company headquarters in Folsom, CA, has been the hub of its innovative solutions and customer-centric approach, which have been central to its rapid growth and success.

"We are incredibly proud of our team and the culture we've built at Samuel Hale," added DiManno, "This recognition is not just a measure of our financial success but also a validation of the values and principles that guide our company. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, positive leadership and the help of a whole lot of people. We're excited about the future and remain committed to driving further growth and making a positive impact in our industry."

About Samuel Hale

As a California workers' compensation Employer Carve-out Organization, SAMUEL HALE, LLC enables frictionless employment by shielding California employers from high and unpredictable employment costs due to fraud and litigation in workers' compensation claims. Created in 2016, the company is dedicated to eliminating fraud and unnecessary litigation in work comp claims and reducing clients' insurance premiums. Visit

for more information.

