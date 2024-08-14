H2O Degree's Lorawan Display Gives Tenants Accurate Water Consumption Data

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

H2O Degree's LoRaWAN Lobby Display Gives Tenants Accurate Water Consumption Data

The new L4000 display integrates seamlessly into H20's LoRaWAN wireless submetering network; Tenant awareness of actual consumption encourages conservation.

- Don Millstein, H2O Degree PresidentBENSALEM, PA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- H2O Degree – of advanced two-way wireless submetering systems for tenant billing, leak detection, utility conservation and building automation system integration – introduces the L4000 LoRaWAN display . Communicating over H2O Degree's LoRaWAN open protocol wireless network, the L4000 display provides tenants in submetered multi-family buildings and multi-tenant retail/commercial facilities with access to accurate, real-time hot and cold water consumption information. The L4000 features a high-definition color touch-screen display. Its wide viewing angle screen is protected by a thick (2mm), tempered glass waterproof (IP65) cover. The L4000 display provides tenants access to water consumption data for their specific unit. This can serve to avoid tenant/landlord billing disputes over water usage. And perhaps more importantly, tenant awareness of this data often affects conservation efforts. The display is approved in the State of California (CTEP # 5879a-23) as an auxiliary display, providing a good option for installing auxiliary displays in each tenant's apartment at a lower cost.The H2O Degree LoRaWAN wireless network enables long-range (10-mile, line-of-site) transmission of all the property's submeter monitoring data – which is then accessible over H2O Degree's online dashboard by property managers and/or third-party billing companies. Once installed, the L4000 automatically detects and collects data from all water meters on the entire network. Tenants, using individualized passcodes can instantly view fully encoded meter data from the lobby of a building or other convenient area.“As an original adopter of using the LoRaWAN protocol network for submetering, H2O Degree has seamlessly integrated more than 50,000 LoRa-enabled devices in 400 properties over the past four years,” said Don Millstein, President of H2O Degree.“Our new L4000 LoRaWAN display is just the latest addition to our growing line of water metering and leak detection products serving the needs of property managers everywhere and enhancing the tenant experience.”

