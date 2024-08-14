Cinc AF Of Ukraine Reports To Zelensky On AFU Advance In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to the President on the situation in all major areas, especially Toretsk and Pokrovsk, as well as on the operation in the Kursk region.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

'Morning report by Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation in all major areas, especially Toretsk and Pokrovsk, as well as on the operation in the Kursk region. We do not forget about our east for a second. I instructed the chief to strengthen the area with the packages currently supplied by our partners,' Zelensky said.

Video: Official channel of the President of Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelensky

He noted that in the Kursk region , the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been advancing 'from one to two kilometres in different areas since the beginning of the day'.

'And more than 100 captured Russian servicemen over the same period. I am grateful to everyone involved. This will speed up the return home of our boys and girls,' the Head of State said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed on 12 August that the Defence Forces were conducting an offensive operation in the Kursk region.

On 13 August, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 74 settlements in Kursk region were under the control of the Armed Forces.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stressed that the purpose of the operation in Kursk region is not to seize foreign territories, but to save lives and protect the territory of Ukraine from Russian attacks.

Photo: CinC AF of Ukraine