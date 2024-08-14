Former American ambassador expresses pessimism about Ukraine’s outlook

(MENAFN) John Sullivan, former United States ambassador to Moscow, has expressed skepticism about the potential for improving relations between the West and Russia, particularly concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In a recent interview with Foreign Policy magazine, Sullivan described Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration as an "extremely difficult to engage with," highlighting its "maximalist" negotiating tactics.



Sullivan argued that if there were effective measures available to compel Russia to change its stance on Ukraine, the United States and its allies would have already implemented them. He pointed out that extensive sanctions and other punitive measures have been applied to Russia since the conflict began, but these have not led to a shift in Moscow's position. "If there were something we could do to pressure Russia to bend to our will, we would’ve already done that on Ukraine," Sullivan remarked. He added, "What are we going to threaten them with now? We’ve hit [Putin] with a lot of sticks over Ukraine. If I could come up with better sticks, we’d already be using them on Ukraine now."



Sullivan also expressed doubts about the effectiveness of NATO’s efforts to persuade Putin, noting that he does not believe the Russian leader will compromise on issues as critical to him as Ukraine. He suggested that Putin's resistance is deeply rooted in his personal beliefs and his vision of Russia, making it unlikely that external pressure or incentives would lead to a change in his approach.



This assessment reflects a broader concern among analysts about the future trajectory of the conflict and the West's ability to influence Russia's actions in the region.

