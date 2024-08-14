Muttaqi: Women's Rights Issues Hindering Recognition Of Islamic Emirate

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Acting of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, stated that internal issues related to women's rights in education and work have affected the recognition of the regime.

In an interview with the BBC, Muttaqi mentioned that the Taliban administration has made progress in foreign policy and diplomacy. He noted that some countries have Afghan embassies or representatives in place. However, the stance of other countries has created challenges.

Muttaqi stated that issues related to women's rights in education, work, and human rights have impacted interactions with the international community, slowing down certain processes.

He criticized countries that block consular services, arguing that doing so violates human rights.

Muttaqi also highlighted concerns regarding Afghan embassies and consulates that do not follow orders from Kabul, accusing some of corruption. He stated that the Taliban regime does not recognize these embassies.

The recognition of the Taliban administration remains a complex issue, heavily influenced by its stance on women's rights and other human rights matters. The lack of progress in these areas continues to hinder broader acceptance by the international community.

As the Taliban seeks to gain legitimacy on the global stage, resolving internal issues and aligning with international norms will be crucial for establishing stable diplomatic relationships and securing the support needed to address Afghanistan's ongoing crises.

