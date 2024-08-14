China's rise in electronics raises concerns about US national security

(MENAFN) For decades, the United States and its Western allies enjoyed technological and electronic supremacy, shielded from external threats by the dominance of their own companies in these fields. However, China's rapid advancement in and electronics, particularly since the early 21st century, has stirred significant unease among national security experts and officials in both the U.S. and Europe. According to Brian J. Kavanaugh, who served as senior director for resilience at the U.S. National Security Council from 2018 to 2021, China's growing influence in the sector poses not only an economic threat but also a serious risk to U.S. national security.



Kavanaugh highlights that China's emergence as a dominant force in the electronics industry is the result of a strategic initiative by the Chinese government known as "Made in China 2025." This initiative has seen China invest billions of dollars in various technology sectors, enabling Chinese firms to capture significant market shares. Notably, the Chinese grip on the liquid crystal display (LCD) market has surged from 13% in 2016 to 45% by 2023. This substantial increase in market share reflects China's aggressive expansion and control over essential components used in everything from smartphones to military equipment.



Companies such as BOE Technology and TCL have become major players in the digital display market, supplying a wide range of global customers with critical components. This growing dependency on Chinese manufacturers underscores the strategic importance of this sector and raises concerns about the vulnerabilities it introduces to global supply chains and national security. The intricate and often opaque nature of these supply chains means that the potential risks associated with China's dominance in electronics are both complex and significant.



