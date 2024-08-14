Officer Injured In Doda, Search Ops Underway Amid Heavy Firefight: Army

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An officer was during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Assar area of Doda on Wednesday, the Army said.

In a post on X, White Knight Corps said that search for the is going on amidst heavy firefight.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that one officer has been injured while leading the search party, while war like stores have been recovered as operations continue.

Earlier, security forces said to have recovered one M4 carbine rifle and three backpacks from the encounter site

The cordon and search operation is underway, while more forces have been rushed to the area.

Read Also Army Captain Killed In Encounter In J&K's Doda, Operation On Army Commander Reviews Anti-Terror Operations In Chenab Valley

Security has been beefed up in Doda district and adjoining Patnitop and Batote areas. The Batote-Kishtwar highway is on high alert and security check points have been established at several places to keep an eye on the movement.