New functions, extensive updates: My BMWApp offers decision-making tool for switching from combustion engine to electric power.

Munich – August 13, 2024. The My BMW App and MINI App are being continuously expanded and improved, with a total of five updates carried out a year. The apps are growing increasingly im-portant for customers, especially when it comes to electric mobility and vehicle charging.



Decision-making tool for the switch to electric mobility: Electric Vehicle Analysis.

The new Electric Vehicle Analysis function allows customers who drive a BMW with a combustion engine to simulate how well an all-electric BMW would suit their personal driving profile. To carry out the simulation, the customer selects an electric BMW model as an alternative vehicle in the app. Once the combustion-engined model has made at least 200 journeys and covered a distance of 2,000 kilometers (approx. 1,250 miles), the analysis clearly shows the number of journeys that could have been completed with the selected electric vehicle on a single charge. This is intended to com-bat the range anxiety and concerns about the everyday practicality of all-electric vehicles that are still prevalent” today. For the simulation, the app uses the real-world driving data for the combus-tion-engined model in question, as generated by the My Trips function. Thanks to this individual da-tabase, Electric Vehicle Analysis is able to provide the customer with a sound basis for deciding which drive type to choose in their next vehicle. The function will be upgraded in future to expand the reach of the analysis. Evaluations of the time vehicles are not in use and of long-distance jour-neys will be added, combined with information on charging facilities and the time required for charging. To use Electric Vehicle Analysis, customers must have a BMW with a combustion engine and BMW Operating System 7 or later and also consent to their driving data being used for the pur-pose of the analysis.



“Electric vehicles can already be incorporated perfectly into the daily routine of many customers — it's just that the majority of them haven't tried it yet,” says Dirk Wiedmann, Senior Vice President Sales Steering and Strategy, Digitalisation. “Our app's Electric Vehicle Analysis helps our customers to make an informed judgement in their choice of drive system.”





