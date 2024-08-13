Release Of New Competency Profiles For Medical Laboratory Technologists In Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Adam ChrobakTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Canadian Alliance of Medical Laboratory Professionals Regulators (CAMLPR) announces the release of new competency profiles for the eight fields of practice within the medical laboratory technologist (MLT) profession. These competency profiles will be used by the CAMLPR affiliated authorities and other jurisdictions for the assessment and registration of all applicants for registration with health regulatory Colleges for medical laboratory technologists.The newly developed competency profiles provide a comprehensive framework outlining the essential skills, knowledge, and judgment required for safe, efficient, and ethical practice within each field of MLT. These profiles serve multiple purposes:·Standardizing Assessments: Ensuring that the assessment of education and practice is consistent across various settings, thereby upholding public safety and performance standards.·Defining Ethical Expectations: Supporting professional integrity by detailing the ethical conduct expected from practitioners.·Guiding Professional Development: Offering a clear pathway for practitioners to assess and enhance their competencies for career growth.Development Process:·Spring 2023: Subject matter experts were engaged to verify and clarify the knowledge required of entry-level practitioners.·Summer 2023: The Competency Development Advisory Committee (CDAC), comprising representatives from CAMLPR, the Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science (CSMLS), MLTs, educational institutions, and other key stakeholders, provided input on the competencies.·Fall 2023: MLT stakeholders, including clinical practitioners, employers, educators, and government representatives, reviewed the competency profiles through an online survey.·Winter 2023-24: Employers were surveyed regarding techniques and competencies required in Core Lab Settings.The CAMLPR Steering Committee refined the draft competency profiles based on feedback from each stage of the process. This approach ensures the profiles reflect current requirements and are adaptable to future changes within the medical laboratory technology sector.Next Steps:CAMLPR is currently preparing assessments based on these new competency profiles to examine both internationally educated MLTs, non-traditionally educated applicants (BSc, MSc, PhD) and domestically educated applicants. These assessments will streamline the registration process, ensuring that new registrants possess the current knowledge and skills necessary for public safety.Starting November 1, 2025, all internationally educated medical laboratory technologists (IEMLTs) and non-traditionally educated applicants (BSc, MSc, PhD) must follow the CAMLPR Pathways application and registration processes. These include prior learning assessments and competency assessments (entry-to-practice exam).Beginning March 1, 2026, CAMLPR will administer these assessments to all registration applicants, including those educated domestically, based on the new CAMLPR competency profiles. Those entering an accredited medical laboratory sciences program on or after March 1, 2026, will be required to pass the CAMLPR assessment (exam).For applicants who have not been registered for practice prior to these dates, CAMLPR will work with key partners to develop a transition plan.Quotes:“Canada's health sector, in which Medical Laboratory Technologists play a crucial role, is experiencing a significant shortage of workers,” explained Adam Chrobak, CAMLPR's Chair and Registrar of The College of Medical Laboratory Technologists of Manitoba (CMLTM).“CAMLPR is taking steps to accelerate and smooth entry to practice in Canada to help address this shortage by increasing the supply of qualified specialists within the MLT fields of practice.”Janice Jones, CAMLPR's Project Lead and Registrar of the Nova Scotia College of Medical Laboratory Technologists (NSCMLT), added,“Reviewing and revising the competency standards for the profession will ensure that new registrants possess the current knowledge they need and ensure public safety. All registrars believe that meeting established standards of practice ensures that the public continues to receive consistent and high-quality service.”About CAMLPR:The Canadian Alliance of Medical Laboratory Professionals Regulators (CAMLPR) is committed to enhancing the regulation and practice of medical laboratory technologists in Canada. Through initiatives like the Flexible Pathways to Registration for Medical Laboratory Technologists project, CAMLPR aims to support the healthcare system by ensuring a steady supply of qualified MLTs across the country.For more information, please visit CAMLPR Website .Canadian Alliance of Medical Laboratory Professionals Regulators (CAMLPR)Funded by Employment and Social Development Canada

