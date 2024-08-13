BTC POWER Announces The Re-Launch Of Training Center And New Online Learning Management System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC POWER, a leading of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is thrilled to announce the re-launch of its renowned training center under a new name: The Academy of Charging Education (ACE). This rebranding reflects BTC POWER's commitment to advancing knowledge and skills in the EV charging and creating more qualified service technicians to support uptimes.

Academy of Charging Education- Irvine, California

The Academy of Charging Education, previously known as the Center of Excellence, provides top-tier training and certification for professionals in the EV charging field. The revamped 'ACE' program offers an enhanced and comprehensive three-day, hands-on training program, meticulously designed to equip participants with practical skills and in-depth knowledge of BTC POWER's innovative technologies and solutions.

In addition to the upgraded in-person training, ACE is proud to introduce a new online learning platform, the "BTC POWER Academy-Online." This online course extends the reach of BTC POWER's expert training to a broader audience, allowing individuals worldwide to access high-quality education and achieve certification at their own pace. The online platform features interactive modules, video tutorials, and assessments, ensuring a robust and engaging learning experience. Online training qualifies field technicians for technical phone support from BTC POWER.

The ACE training team consists of two Technical Trainers, who have extensive backgrounds in the automotive industry with a proven history in technical and soft skills training, curriculum development, staff development and distance learning.

"We are excited to re-launch our training center as the Academy of Charging Education - ACE," said Dave Silberfarb, EVP of Operations

and Service at BTC POWER. "Our goal is to empower professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in the rapidly evolving EV charging industry. Our team has worked hard to create quality training content accessible anywhere. With our new online platform, we can now reach even more individuals who are passionate about becoming leaders in this field."

Participants who complete the entire ACE training program, online and instructor led, will be recognized as BTC POWER "ACES," symbolizing their expertise and commitment to excellence in the EV charging industry.

Enrollment for both the in-person training sessions and the online courses are now open. To learn more about the Academy of Charging Education and to register for upcoming programs, please visit .

About BTC POWER

BTC POWER is a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle charging systems in North America. BTC POWER's product portfolio consists of both DC and AC charging systems with power ranges from 7.2 kW to 360 kW. With over 25,000 charging systems sold worldwide, BTC POWER's DC Fast Chargers and AC Chargers serve Charge Point Operators, Oil & Gas, Convenient Stores, Retail Centers, Fleets and more for charging electric vehicles, heavy duty transit shuttle and school buses, fleets, and other specialty vehicles. For more information visit POWER or find us on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/BTC POWER .

